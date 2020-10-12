Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood a gutter as film producers file suit against news channels: ‘File a case on me also’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 19:02 IST

Kangana Ranaut is fuming after 38 film bodies and producers filed a suit against a few media houses and journalists for defaming the film industry. Repeating her ‘gutter’ allegory for Bollywood, Kangana said that the producers should sue her too.

“Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it’s lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack,” she wrote. “Big heros not only objectify women but also exploit young girls, they don’t let young men like Sushant Singh Rajput come up, at the age of 50 they want to play school kids, they never stand up for anyone even if people are being wronged before their eyes,” she said. Among the production houses that are named as plaintiffs in the suit, are Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Aamir Khan Productions, Salman Khan films and more.

Big heros not only objectify women but also exploit young girls, they don’t let young men like Sushant Singh Rajput come up, at the age of 50 they want to play school kids, they never stand up for anyone even if people are being wronged before their eyes #BollywoodStrikesBack — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

“Their is an unwritten law in the film industry ‘you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours’ the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change,” Kangana added in another tweet. “I have been complaining of exploitation and bullying in Bollywood for many years. An artist has died. If the gutter of Bollywood is being cleaned on the pretext of Sushant’s death, why is it bothering them so much? I have the full details of it too,” she said.

Also read: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s 78th birthday party: Aishwarya Rai decks up in white, Aaradhya gives dearest dadaji a hug

The lawsuit by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading producers have also sought to restrain them from interfering with the right to privacy of persons associated with the industry. It has sought direction to Republic TV, its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and reporter Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, its editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar and group editor Navika Kumar, and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms to refrain from making or publishing allegedly irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood.

The petition said that the plea was filed in wake of the channels using highly derogatory words and expressions for Bollywood such as “dirt”, “filth”, “scum”, “druggies” and expressions such as “it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned”, “all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood”, “this is the dirtiest industry in the country”, and “cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood”.

The name of the production houses are The Film & Television Producers Guild Of India (PGI), The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), Screenwriters Association (SWA), Aamir Khan Productions, Ad-Labs Films, Ajay DevgnFflims, Andolan Films, Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, BSK Network and Entertainment, Cape of Good Films, Clean Slate Filmz, Dharma Productions, Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures, Excel Entertainment , Filmkraft Productions, Hope Production, Kabir Khan Films, Luv Films, Macguffin Pictures, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, One India Stories, R.S. Entertainment (Ramesh Sippy Entertainment),Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, Red Chillies Entertainment, Reel Life Productions, Reliance Big Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Roy Kapur Films, Salman Khan Films, Sikhya Entertainment, Sohail Khan Productions, Tiger Baby Digital, Vinod Chopra Films, Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures and Yashraj Films.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter