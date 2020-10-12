e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Mumbai power cut: Abhishek Bachchan, Richa Chadha lead Bollywood in sharing jokes, memes

Mumbai power cut: Abhishek Bachchan, Richa Chadha lead Bollywood in sharing jokes, memes

Mumbai power cut: Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Richa Chadha took to social media to react to the massive power cut in Mumbai which brought a major part of the city to a standstill.

bollywood Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 13:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Richa Chadha shared her own meme amid Mumbai power cut.
Richa Chadha shared her own meme amid Mumbai power cut.
         

A host of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to react to the massive power cut in Mumbai which threw normal life out of gear for a few hours. While Abhishek Bachchan and Richa Chadha lightened the mood by sharing jokes and memes, Vir Das and Kangana Ranaut compared the power cut to the power tussle in the state.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to react to the power cut. He wrote, “T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well ..” He added that his internet connection was also working for him.

 
On the other hand, Abhishek shared a joke on Twitter and captioned it, “Hahaha. #2020 #yougottalovetheinternet.” The joke read, “Why is everyone so surprised? It’s 2020. Someone had to switch the power off.” He shared another joke, “2020 is a unique leap year. It has 29 days in February, 300 days in March and 5 years in April.” 

Richa Chadha, meanwhile, shared a hilarious meme of herself which was going viral on Twitter amid the power cut. She reacted to a film still which had her dialogue, “Yehi power mujhe bhi chahiye” made into a meme to express every Mumbai citizen’s wish on watching people from other states. She shared the meme with a laughing emoji.

 

Vir Das took a dig at the powerful people in Mumbai while commenting on the power cut. He tweeted, “It’s hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also...the electricity is gone.”

 
Nimrat Kaur also tweeted, “Hi retrograde Mercury! Missed you. Thumbs up. Raising hands. Face throwing a kiss #MumbaiPowerFailure.” She later rejoiced the restoration of power, saying, “Noida ke ghar ki yaad aa gayi....Partying face. Star-struck. Electric light bulb#LightAaGayeeeeee.” 

Also read: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s 78th birthday party: Aishwarya Rai decks up in white, Aaradhya gives dearest dadaji a hug

Anupam Kher simply wrote on Twitter, “Batti gul #powercut.”

 

Kangana Ranaut did not let go of the opportunity to comment on the state of affairs in Mumbai. Sharing a picture of comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut posing with a toy bulldozer on Twitter, she wrote, “#Powercut in Mumbai, meanwhile Maharashtra government.”

