WandaVision: Paul Bettany teases major Avenger cameo, says 'there were fireworks on set'
- Actor Paul Bettany has said that a major cameo has yet to be revealed in WandaVision, and that 'there were fireworks on set' in scenes involving him and the actor, whom he'd 'longed to work with'.
WandaVision actor Paul Bettany reacted to popular fan theories about the show, which aired its seventh episode on Friday. Bettany plays Vision in WandaVision, which is the first streaming series from Marvel Studios.
In a video, Bettany was made to react to fan theories, ranging from how Wanda Maximoff was given the moniker Scarlet Witch, to the appearance of a 'mystery Avenger'.
Reacting to the second theory, that a major cameo was in the offing, Bettany said in a new Esquire video, "This is the theory that says that there is a mysterious Avenger that will appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that the mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange."
He continued, "The truth is, of all the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks, but there is one character that has not been revealed. It's very exciting. It's an actor I'd longed to work with all my life, and we have amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is extraordinary, and there were fireworks on set."
Bettany didn't reveal anything about the involvement of Mephisto, because he said that he was 'worried about getting fired'. Theories have suggested that the villainous character could be revealed in the show, and that he would have a larger involvement in Phase Four of the MCU. Previously, Evan Peters appeared as Quicksilver, marking the first appearance of an X-Men actor in the MCU.
Also read: WandaVision Ep 7: Memes take over Twitter as MCU show makes two big reveals
Bettany's co-star, Elizabeth Olsen, had also teased a major cameo, and had told TV Line that she was surprised that it hadn't leaked yet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paul Bettany teases major Avenger cameo, says 'there were fireworks on set'
- Actor Paul Bettany has said that a major cameo has yet to be revealed in WandaVision, and that 'there were fireworks on set' in scenes involving him and the actor, whom he'd 'longed to work with'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Bhadhana: Mummy aaj bhi bol deti hai, chal jaa doodh la
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision Ep 7: Agatha and Spectrum's debut floods the internet with memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharad Kelkar: Good actors who could not make in TV and films are getting a chance now, thanks to OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharib Hashmi: No role is big or small
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandhya Mridul: I am very happy I didn’t jump in and die by just doing work I didn’t believe in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratik Gandhi: Have to create my own success again and again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut with Raj and DK’s quirky drama thriller
- Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's yet-to-be-titled quirky drama thriller series that will release on Amazon Prime Video. The show will mark his digital debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amyra Dastur: Bollywood is no longer a superstar-driven industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akanksha Puri: On OTT, you are not there just to add some glamour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simone Ashley to play lead character of Indian descent in Bridgerton season 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt is queen of this relentless world. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urvashi Rautela: Time to prove my versatility as an actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover team up for Amazon's Mr and Mrs Smith series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reality bites OTT: Content creators’ tryst with true tales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox