WandaVision Ep 7: Memes take over Twitter as MCU show makes two big reveals

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

The latest episode of WandaVision has confirmed a popular theory: Agnes is the villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe show. For the last six episodes, fans have been discussing that "something is off" about the friendly neighbour (played by Kathryn Hahn). WandaVision's episode 7 has revealed that she is Agatha Harkness.

For the unversed, Agatha Harkness was introduced in the Fantastic Four comic books. As per the comics, she was a powerful witch. Marvel Cinematic Universe has given her a sinister spin for WandaVision. This revelation has sent fans into a frenzy. Several fans have not only rejoiced that they were right about the character but they have also begun theorising how the show could conclude.

Also Read: Crazy WandaVision theory suggests Wanda is tapping into Vision's consciousness, in an attempt to save him

If that wasn't enough, the latest episode also transformed Monica Rambeau into Spectrum as she marched her way through the tough walls of Westview and transformed into MCU's first mutant. Amid these turn of events, Darcy Lewis (played by Kat Dennings) teamed up with Vision (Paul Bettany) to stop Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). As the two hit the road and made their way to Wanda, Darcy helped Vision catch up with the events that led up to his death in the past.

While these three big developments are undoubtedly the biggest highlights of the episode, fans also loved the treatment of the seventh episode. Fans of the show have been observing with every passing episode, the narration changes, progressing towards the present sitcom narration style.

In the new episode, the makers broke the fourth wall, allowing the characters to interact with the audiences. The style became popular through shows like Modern Family and The Office. These elements were enough for Twitter to come up with some hilarious memes. Check out a few below:

WandaVision is soon coming to an end and it is to be seen if it leaves any loose ends that could hint at Wanda's appearance in an upcoming MCU movie. The show will be followed by The Falcon and Winter Soldier, which premieres on March 19.





