Irrfan Khan's son Babil says Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded' in his family, shares actor's pic with Sutapa
Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa pose for a lovely throwback pic.(Instagram)
Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa pose for a lovely throwback pic.
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's son Babil says Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded' in his family, shares actor's pic with Sutapa

  Irrfan's son Babil shares a picture of his parents and revealed that the concept of Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded' in his family.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:09 PM IST

Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has posted a lovely picture of his parents and shared how Valentine's Day was disregarded in his family. Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar are seen with the backdrop of the ocean in the picture where he is not looking at the camera.

Sharing the image, Babil wrote, "I wish I could explain how much this concept of ‘valentines day’ was blatantly disregarded in our family because it does try to say that “abhi bhai saal mein ek din to kuch special kardo apni “Mumtaz” ke liye. Brother, I hope you are dedicating every waking second in an exploration of your loved one and not waiting for ‘Valentines day’."


Sutapa had shared a post for Irrfan on Sunday, Valentine's Day, and wrote, "Nothing is forever except memories#farmhouse#missingyou." She shared a picture of Irrfan's tombstone in their farmhouse with fresh flowers on it.

On Irrfan's birthday last month, she had posted a picture with him and wrote on Instagram, "You could never remember birthdays..offlate you were kind of embarrassed of that.. This was about this world and its ways... Do you remember today in the world with some other energies.. How is it up there?you always wondered when you were in this world always about the other world ..do you still forget birthdays attaching a photo when you forgot again. Sending you tightest hug."

Irrfan died in April last year, after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Last seen onscreen in Homi Adajania's film Angrezi Medium, Irrfan's film The Song of Scorpions is also set to release soon.

