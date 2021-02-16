Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao in follow up to Stree
The makers of Stree are back with the second installment in the horror-comedy franchise, Roohi. The trailer looks as impressive as the original as it teases the story of a ghost who possesses brides soon after their wedding.
The trailer shows Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma dealing with a scary Janhvi Kapoor who has been possessed with a ghost and is out to create havoc. How they try to tackle the ghost in her seems to be a tricky thing for the two.
Ahead of the trailer, Rajkummar had shared two first look posters of the film with the caption, "ye to bas muh dikhai hai (this is just the first look)."
He had earlier shared the teaser which showed him and Varun Sharma as grooms and a bride with a dupatta hiding her face. He had captioned it, "Dulhan ki tarah sajenge Theatres. Magar Dulha le jaegi #Roohi! Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai! (The theatres will deck up like a bride but Roohi will steal the groom. Welcome to this scary wedding) #MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March."
The film is one of the first much-awaited Bollywood projects to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.
Presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Roohi has been directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. The script has been penned by Fukrey helmer Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who also serves as a co-producer on the movie.
Also read: Roohi posters: Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma are terrified grooms haunted by a ghost bride Janhvi Kapoor
Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said in a statement that Roohi takes the genre of horror comedy a notch above the banner's 2018 hit Stree, which also featured Rajkummar. "While Stree was a genre bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy" he said.
The film was scheduled to be released last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. According to the makers, Roohi will release in over 1,500 screens across the country.
(With PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar welcomes 'young talent' Triptii Dimri as part of DCA Squad
- Karan Johar has introduced the first of the four young talent that his new company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency will support - actor Triptii Dimri, who has previously worked in films such as Poster Boys, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor dies by suicide, all about Dia Mirza's wedding
- From Dia Mirza tying the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi to the death of MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor Sandeep Nahar, here are top entertainment news stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagarjuna completes shooting his portion in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, see pics
- Actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter to inform his fans that he had wrapped his portion in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. He also shared pictures with the lead pair and film's director Ayan Mukerji.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik-Aishwarya are a dream in this fan made Jodhaa Akbar video, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan has a witty reply when paparazzi ask about where she's headed
- Sara Ali Khan on Monday was spotted in Mumbai, interacting with paparazzi. She was reportedly on her way to casting director's office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka-Ranveer discuss double dates, whether they wear Nick, Deepika's clothes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi posters: Rajkummar is a terrified groom haunted by a ghost bride Janhvi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput looks stunning as she attends friend's wedding. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham gets injured on Attack sets, shares pic of his 'real blood'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana is now on Koo app, introduces herself as 'hot blooded Kshatriya woman'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside pics from Dia Mirza's wedding: From varmala to signing marriage document
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka grateful to his fans for support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randhir calls birthday dinner with family a 'solemn affair'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh celebrates 52 years as actor, thanks fans for remembering it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox