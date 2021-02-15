Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers him on Valentine's Day, shares picture of his tombstone
- Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late Irrfan Khan, shared a warm note of remembrance on Valentine's Day. She mentioned how much she missed him.
'Among those who remembered their loved ones on Valentine's Day was late actor Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar. She shared a picture of his tombstone with a tender note of remembrance.
She wrote: "Nothing is forever except memories #farmhouse #missingyou." Sutapa also shared a picture of the tombstone on which was written: "We live because you reside in our souls. Forever Irrfan."
Fans of Irrfan grieved with her. One wrote: "I am very very sorry every time I see any post about irfan sir I find my self still mourning I tell myself I am healing but I am not ,its his vibe his organic energy that is so potent that I dont know when and how I will and many like me who could not give him a proper send off will get a closure, may his soul rest in peace."
Another person said: "He is forever in millions of hearts, memories and souls. One of purest human being. Sending virtual hugs and love your way mam." Many others said "miss you sir" and "forever".
On Irrfan's birthday in January, she had written: "You could never remember birthdays..offlate you were kind of embarrassed of that.. This was about this world and its ways... Do you remember today in the world with some other energies.. How is it up there?you always wondered when you were in this world always about the other world ..do you still forget birthdays attaching a photo when you forgot again. Sending you tightest hug."
Irrfan died in April last year after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. He was seen one last time on the screen in the film Angrezi Medium.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone reveals all her 'alter egos' in trippy new dance video. Watch
- What's better than one Deepika Padukone? Half-a-dozen Deepikas dancing together to an energetic song. Watch her new Instagram video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan Khan's wife remembers him on Valentine's Day, shares picture of tombstone
- Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late Irrfan Khan, shared a warm note of remembrance on Valentine's Day. She mentioned how much she missed him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: First pictures of newlyweds are here
- The first visuals of Dia Mirza, looking resplendent in her bridal ensemble, have arrived online. The actor is tied knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, and debuted before the gathered photographers shortly thereafter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Inside pics of venue, guest list revealed
- Pictures and video of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding venue have been released. A report also reveals the expected guest list. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kareena left Ram Leela days before filming: 'With me, it's all about mood'
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan quit director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela days before filming was scheduled to begin. Deepika Padukone was hired instead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma wish dad Randhir on birthday, see throwback pics
- Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor took to their respective Instagram pages to wish their father, actor Randhir Kapoor on his birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana lists life achievements: 'Captured by underworld, squashed villains'
- Kangana Ranaut has listed her life achievements in a tweet. She wrote on Monday that she ran away from home at the age of 15, defied her father's wishes, defeated the 'underworld', and became a home-owner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir's son Junaid embarks on acting career, Ira Khan shares pic from first day
- Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan has shared a picture of her brother, Junaid, on the first day of shoot for his debut film as an actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shamita is fed up being single, but won't let loneliness make decisions for her
- Actor Shamita Shetty has said that she will not make decisions in haste, or out of loneliness, even though she is fed up of being single.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl spotted with Renee and Alisah. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's ring is an ode to her love for Ranbir, see her Valentine's Day post
- Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a special Valentine's Day post for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. But did you see what's on the ring she's wearing?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan to produce Siddhant's Yudhra, Netflix shares Bombay Begums' trailer
- Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment will produce Siddhant Chatuvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra. Netflix on Monday shared the trailer of Pooja Bhatt starrer, Bombay Begums.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post
- Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra took to Instagram on Monday to wish their daughter Samisha a happy first birthday. Watch their videos here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy gets new title, release date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: 'Bride-to-be', shares mehendi pic, venue decked up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox