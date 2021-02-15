IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers him on Valentine's Day, shares picture of his tombstone
Sutapa Sikdar often shares posts on late Irrfan Khan on special occasions.
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembers him on Valentine's Day, shares picture of his tombstone

  • Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late Irrfan Khan, shared a warm note of remembrance on Valentine's Day. She mentioned how much she missed him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:57 PM IST

'Among those who remembered their loved ones on Valentine's Day was late actor Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar. She shared a picture of his tombstone with a tender note of remembrance.

She wrote: "Nothing is forever except memories #farmhouse #missingyou." Sutapa also shared a picture of the tombstone on which was written: "We live because you reside in our souls. Forever Irrfan."


Fans of Irrfan grieved with her. One wrote: "I am very very sorry every time I see any post about irfan sir I find my self still mourning I tell myself I am healing but I am not ,its his vibe his organic energy that is so potent that I dont know when and how I will and many like me who could not give him a proper send off will get a closure, may his soul rest in peace."

Another person said: "He is forever in millions of hearts, memories and souls. One of purest human being. Sending virtual hugs and love your way mam." Many others said "miss you sir" and "forever".


On Irrfan's birthday in January, she had written: "You could never remember birthdays..offlate you were kind of embarrassed of that.. This was about this world and its ways... Do you remember today in the world with some other energies.. How is it up there?you always wondered when you were in this world always about the other world ..do you still forget birthdays attaching a photo when you forgot again. Sending you tightest hug."

Irrfan died in April last year after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. He was seen one last time on the screen in the film Angrezi Medium.


Topics
sutapa sikdar valentines day irrfan khan

