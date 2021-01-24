Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan on her birthday: 'You could never remember birthdays'
Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar has shared an emotional note remembering her husband, on her birthday. Irrfan died on April 29 last year.
Sutapa shared a lovely picture with Irrfan and wrote, "You could never remember birthdays..offlate you were kind of embarrassed of that.. This was about this world and its ways... Do you remember today in the world with some other energies.. How is it up there?"
"You always wondered when you were in this world always about the other world ..do you still forget birthdays?attaching a photo when you forgot again. Sending you tightest hug," she added.
Earlier this week, Sutapa made her first public appearance after the actor's death. She spoke at a special screening of Paan Singh Tomar at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. "I remember Irrfan had dreams in his eyes. It's a special moment because it's an honour and privilege to be given a tribute. I'm happy to be here, this is the first time I've come out of home. But one needs closures to walk ahead, and IFFI is a closure," she said.
Irrfan died in April 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. He is survived by wife Sutapa and two sons: Babil and Ayaan. Both Sutapa and Babil occasionally share heartfelt posts and throwback pictures in the actor’s memory on social media.
Irrfan saw the theatrical release of his film, Angrezi Medium, days ahead of the pandemic-induced lockdown. His final release, Anup Singh’s The Song of Scorpions, will hit the theatres this year.
