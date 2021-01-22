Late Irrfan Khan's wife delivers stirring speech at IFFI: 'This is the first time I've come out of home'
- Irrfan Khan's son and wife, Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, attended a special screening in his honour at IFFI Goa. Sutapa delivered a stirring speech, Babil shared pictures.
Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, and wife, Sutapa Sikdar, on Friday attended a special screening of his film Paan Singh Tomar at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Irrfan died after a two-year battle with cancer in 2020.
Babil took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the special screening, including a clip of a speech delivered by his mother on stage.
Sharing a picture of the two of them at the event, he wrote, "Beautiful catharsis at @iffigoa." Separately, he captioned a picture of Irrfan, "Today, I need to share this as @iffigoa made it possible to watch and hear him on the big screen one more time, that to in Paan Singh Tomar. (This man exuded a younger energy than me in his late 40s even)."
On Instagram Stories, he shared more images, and a video of Sutapa delivering a speech on the IFFI stage. "I was raised by two legends, not one," he wrote.
In her speech, Sutapa recalled memories of sharing chai and conversations with Irrfan as youngsters. "I remember Irrfan had dreams in his eyes. It's a special moment because it's an honour and privilege to be given a tribute. I'm happy to be here, this is the first time I've come out of home. But one needs closures to walk ahead, and IFFI is a closure," she said, thanking those in attendance.
Also read: Sutapa Sikdar, Babil remember Irrfan Khan on Diwali: ‘I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot... will come back to me’
"IFFI couldn't have chosen a better film, because this film talks about a race," she added, quoting a line from the film about completing races, regardless of winning or losing. "Irrfan's finish line came too soon, but he played well. We're proud of you, Irrfan," she said.
