Irrfan Khan's son Babil hopes to win awards like his illustrious father, watch
- Babil Khan, son of actor Irrfan Khan, hopes to win awards like his late father. See his video here.
The late Irrfan Khan's son Babil hopes to be in the arts like his celebrated father and desires to win awards of his own. He shared a boomerang video of Irrfan's many Filmfare trophies.
Sharing it, he wrote on Instagram: "Makin space for mine hopefully?" It was followed by a fingers crossed emoji. The video shows four trophies kept on a shelf. In the centre of it is an empty space. A person's hand (presumably Babil's) is visible as someone is seen tapping at the centre point.
It may be recalled that Irrfan won awards for the following films - best performance in a negative role (for Haasil), best supporting actor (Life in a... Metro), best actor critics (for Paan Singh Tomar) and best actor (for Hindi Medium).
Irrfam died in April last year after a two-year battle against neuroendocrine tumour. Babil, his elder son, often posts in memory of his late father.
Some time back, sharing a throwback picture of his father, Babil had written: "I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again."
On Irrfan's 54th birthday in January this year, Babil had lovingly written: "You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried. It’s your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me.”
Babil is currently based in London and pursuing a course in filmmaking. He will reportedly pass out of college in May and then actively look out for assignments.
