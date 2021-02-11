Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan confirms relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See adorable photos
- Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on the occasion of Promise Day, shared a mushy post for her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See their pictures here.
Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, put an end to speculation and confirmed her relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. On the occasion of Promise Day, a part of the ongoing Valentine week, she shared a mushy post for him on Instagram.
Sharing a number of pictures, in many of which Ira was seen gazing lovingly into Nupur’s eyes, she wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”
Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped heart emojis on the post and commented, “Awwww.” Karanvir Bohra wrote, “How sweet.” Gulshan Devaiah simply commented with a hands raised in celebration emoji.
Ira’s post got a lot of love from fans as well. “Big cuties,” one wrote. “Omg absolutely wonderful,” another commented.
Last year, in October, Ira designed Nupur’s tattoo. She shared close-ups of it and wrote in an Instagram post, “Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career… #firsttime #tattoo #inker #inktober #artist #bucketlist #levelunlocked.”
Earlier this week, Ira shared a video about going through a particularly bad phase in her life and how she had to suppress her feelings at the wedding of her cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. She has been battling clinical depression for the last couple of years.
Also see: Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar burn the dance floor in unseen video. Watch
Unlike her father Aamir, Ira is not inclined towards acting. She made her directorial debut with the play, Euripedes’ Medea, in 2019. The play starred Hazel Keech in the lead role and also featured her brother, Junaid Khan.
Meanwhile, Aamir will be seen next on the big screen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film is slated for a theatrical release this Christmas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira confirms relationship with Nupur Shikhare. See photos
- Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on the occasion of Promise Day, shared a mushy post for her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I wanted to direct my own script: Aaryaan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia's look from bridal ad shoot goes viral, fans can't wait for her wedding
- A picture of Alia Bhatt, all decked up as a bride for an advertisement shoot, has been shared online. Her fans couldn't wait to see her as Ranbir Kapoor's bride.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff shares video from the time he used to 'eat sleep train repeat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Ranveer Singh buttering up 'jiju' Nick Jonas
- Priyanka Chopra has reacted to a post by Ranveer Singh, about her husband, singer Nick Jonas. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey on fallout with Bhatts: 'Not like I made a choice to make enemies'
- Ranvir Shorey talked about his rift with the Bhatt family and the impact it had on his career. He claimed that they spread lies about him in public.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka on coping with break-up in 2016: 'I felt lonely, sad, and isolated'
- Priyanka Chopra wrote in her memoir, Unfinished, that she was coping with a lot of grief in the spring of 2016, when she moved to New York for Quantico. She was mourning the end of a romantic relationship, as well as her father's death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maanayata pens note for Sanjay on 13 years of marriage, Trishala wishes couple
- Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has shared an emotional note for him on their 13th wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns writer with her debut novel Mapping Love
- Panga and Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has turned a writer with her debut novel, Mapping Love. It will be launched in May this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bheja nahi bheja?': Kangana's Meryl comparison leaves Karan Patel in splits
- Actor Karan Patel posted an Instagram Story in reaction to Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep. Here's what he wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career
- Rajiv Kapoor in an old interview said that he should have crafted a unique space for himself, instead of allowing himself to be brainwashed early in his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ek Villain Returns release date revealed, to star Arjun, John, Disha, Tara
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prateik opens up about getting his life back on track after 'alcohol and drugs'
- Actor Prateik Babbar has admitted that the road to recovery has been 'rocky', but that cleaning up after a well-publicised addiction to substances is something that he felt he had a responsibility to do, for his mother Smita Patil.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput jokes 'bikini bodies are like avocados', fans disagree
- Mira Rajput has shared a picture of herself in a bikini and has compared bikini bodies to avocados. However, her fans think otherwise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malvi Malhotra says Kangana Ranaut never came forward after promising help
- Actor Malvi Malhotra, who had been stabbed last October and had to undergo surgery, has said that Kangana Ranaut never helped her after promising soon after the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox