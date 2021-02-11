IND USA
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikare.
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan confirms relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See adorable photos

  • Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on the occasion of Promise Day, shared a mushy post for her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See their pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:26 PM IST

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, put an end to speculation and confirmed her relationship with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. On the occasion of Promise Day, a part of the ongoing Valentine week, she shared a mushy post for him on Instagram.

Sharing a number of pictures, in many of which Ira was seen gazing lovingly into Nupur’s eyes, she wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped heart emojis on the post and commented, “Awwww.” Karanvir Bohra wrote, “How sweet.” Gulshan Devaiah simply commented with a hands raised in celebration emoji.

Ira’s post got a lot of love from fans as well. “Big cuties,” one wrote. “Omg absolutely wonderful,” another commented.

Last year, in October, Ira designed Nupur’s tattoo. She shared close-ups of it and wrote in an Instagram post, “Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career… #firsttime #tattoo #inker #inktober #artist #bucketlist #levelunlocked.”


Earlier this week, Ira shared a video about going through a particularly bad phase in her life and how she had to suppress her feelings at the wedding of her cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. She has been battling clinical depression for the last couple of years.

Also see: Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar burn the dance floor in unseen video. Watch

Unlike her father Aamir, Ira is not inclined towards acting. She made her directorial debut with the play, Euripedes’ Medea, in 2019. The play starred Hazel Keech in the lead role and also featured her brother, Junaid Khan.

Meanwhile, Aamir will be seen next on the big screen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film is slated for a theatrical release this Christmas.

