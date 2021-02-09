Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, theatre director Ira Khan, has spoken about her depression and how she has not been feeling well lately. Ira had previously shared her experience with depression on social media, trying to spread awareness on mental health.

Ira said in a new video that she had promised herself to share regular updates on mental health, but has not been able to do so lately, because of her new, very hectic job. Ira said that she would 'go to work, cry and go to sleep.'





She also spoke about having to suppress her real feelings at the recent wedding of her cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. While she was happy for the couple, she had to put in a lot of effort to smile for pictures. Ira said that she wanted to actively participate in the wedding and not just lie in bed due to the condition.

With the video, Ira also gave a trigger warning to her followers who might already be feeling low. "Hello again FT. Wiza TRIGGER WARNING: It’s not a happy, positive video. It’s not an unhappy, negative video either. But I’m.. blah and if you’re low, it may or may not be the best thing to watch. You be the judge. And clearly I mumble. A lot. Will be more conscious next time," she wrote.

Ira's followers showed her support in the comments section. "Hi you yes you don't lose hope you can do anything in life.. I believe in you," wrote one. "Hope youll have a great day," wrote another.

Ira revealed through a video in October that she has been diagnosed with clinical depression. “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better," she had said in the video.

