Ira Khan talks about her depression, how she had to smile at cousin's wedding despite feeling like 'absolute crap'
Ira Khan recently attended her cousin Zayn Marie's wedding in Alibaug. She has opened up her real mental state during the time.
Ira Khan recently attended her cousin Zayn Marie's wedding in Alibaug. She has opened up her real mental state during the time.
Ira Khan talks about her depression, how she had to smile at cousin's wedding despite feeling like 'absolute crap'

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has posted a new video, revealing that she has been experiencing a low period again lately. She said she had to suppress her real feelings at her cousin's recent wedding.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:54 PM IST

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, theatre director Ira Khan, has spoken about her depression and how she has not been feeling well lately. Ira had previously shared her experience with depression on social media, trying to spread awareness on mental health.

Ira said in a new video that she had promised herself to share regular updates on mental health, but has not been able to do so lately, because of her new, very hectic job. Ira said that she would 'go to work, cry and go to sleep.'


She also spoke about having to suppress her real feelings at the recent wedding of her cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. While she was happy for the couple, she had to put in a lot of effort to smile for pictures. Ira said that she wanted to actively participate in the wedding and not just lie in bed due to the condition.

With the video, Ira also gave a trigger warning to her followers who might already be feeling low. "Hello again FT. Wiza TRIGGER WARNING: It’s not a happy, positive video. It’s not an unhappy, negative video either. But I’m.. blah and if you’re low, it may or may not be the best thing to watch. You be the judge. And clearly I mumble. A lot. Will be more conscious next time," she wrote.

Ira's followers showed her support in the comments section. "Hi you yes you don't lose hope you can do anything in life.. I believe in you," wrote one. "Hope youll have a great day," wrote another.

Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished features unseen pics of 'griha pravesh' with Nick Jonas, more family photos

Ira revealed through a video in October that she has been diagnosed with clinical depression. “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better," she had said in the video.

ira khan depression ira khan aamir khan

Ira Khan, Imran Khan attend cousin Zayn Marie's colourful wedding. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared photos from the recent wedding of her cousin, actor Zayn Marie. Zayn, too, has shared photos and videos from the wedding.
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares glimpses of cousin's wedding prep, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has shared pictures and video clips from the preparations for cousin and actor Zayn Marie's wedding. See here.
Triggered by fake horse video, Kangana claims she's better at stunts than Cruise

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:03 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut, hours after comparing herself to Meryl Streep, has claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.
Priyanka recalls director telling her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra, in her memoir Unfinished, has recalled an incident that forced her to quit a film, when the director demeaned her during the shoot for a seductive song sequence.
Ira Khan talks about her depression, how she coped with it at cousin's wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has posted a new video, revealing that she has been experiencing a low period again lately. She said she had to suppress her real feelings at her cousin's recent wedding.
Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after death of boyfriend Ranbir's uncle, Rajiv

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted returning to Mumbai, a few hours after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor, died of a cardiac arrest.
Ashutosh heartbroken Rajiv couldn't watch his own last film Toolsidas Junior

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Ashutosh Gowariker has said that he is sad and heartbroken that actor Rajiv Kapoor died before he could watch his final film, Toolsidas Junior.
When Rajiv Kapoor spoke about why his career never took off

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • In a 2016 interview, Rajiv Kapoor had spoken about why his career never took off, like those of his illustrious family members.
Richa shares narcissism checklist after Kangana praises herself: 'They will lie'

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Richa Chadha has shared a narcissistic personal disorder checklist on Twitter. It came just a couple of hours after Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Meryl Streep, calling herself the best actress.
Alia, SRK join Kapoor family as they congregate post Rajiv Kapoor's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • Members of the Kapoor family -- Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir, Neetu, Randhir, Babita -- were spotted after the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday, congregating at the family bungalow in Chembur. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan were also spotted.
RIP Rajiv Kapoor: He was best known for his work in Ram Teri Ganga Maili

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Raj Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, breathed his last on Tuesday. He reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Priyanka's book features unseen pics of 'griha pravesh' with Nick and more

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra launched her memoir, Unfinished, on Tuesday. Eager fans got their hands on some of the unseen pictures featured in her book and shared them on social media.
Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, industry pays tribute to 'Chimpu uncle', see messages

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Members of the film industry paid tribute to Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday at the age of 58.
Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink, shares new pics from Maldives holiday with BFFs

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a new picture from her Maldives holiday with her girl gang. See pictures here.
When Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • Actor Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan. This is the question she wanted to ask her.
Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, Neetu Kapoor pays tribute

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Actor Rajiv Kapoor, the son of late actor Raj Kapoor, has died at 58. He suffered a heart attack on Tuesday morning.
Sara Ali Khan wishes Amrita Singh on birthday, calls mom 'boss lady'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:29 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures with mother Amrita Singh to celebrate the senior actor's birthday on Tuesday. She called Amrita 'boss lady' and her 'soul sister' among other things.
