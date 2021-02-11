Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar burn the dance floor in unseen video. Watch
- One of Rahul Vaidya's fan clubs dug out an unseen video of him and Disha Parmar dancing together at a wedding. Watch it here.
An unseen video of singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife-to-be, actor Disha Parmar, has surfaced online. In the clip, which was shot at a wedding, the two are seen dancing together to the song Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
Currently, Rahul is in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant. There were rumours that Disha would go on the show as his 'connection' but she clarified that the news is false. His best friend, Toshi Sabri, has entered as his support.
Earlier, a fan shared an interview of Disha’s on Twitter, in which she said that she is ‘not comfortable’ with Bigg Boss 14, and urged her to ‘put (her) personal preference aside’ to support Rahul. She, however, said that her entry on the show would have an adverse effect.
“It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when i am dragged in the conversation every now & then,” she replied.
Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla shares heartfelt message after eviction, seeks support for ‘sherni’ Rubina Dilaik
Last year, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul proposed to her while he was in the Bigg Boss house. Though she has not publicly responded yet, his mother confirmed that wedding preparations are in full swing. Reports suggest that the two will tie the knot this June.
Recently, Rahul’s sister Shruti Vaidya told The Times of India that Disha ‘fits very well in (their) family’. “We believe in genuineness and Disha is very genuine. Whenever I have met Disha in the past also I have always found her very real. I feel it is the most important thing in any human being,” she added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar burn the dance floor in unseen video
- One of Rahul Vaidya's fan clubs dug out an unseen video of him and Disha Parmar dancing together at a wedding. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BB 14: Abhinav shares heartfelt message after eviction, seeks support for Rubina
- Abhinav Shukla shared a heartfelt message of gratitude for his supporters and urged them to show the same love to his wife, Rubina Dilaik, who is still a part of Bigg Boss 14. He was evicted earlier this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia make relationship Instagram official, see mushy pic
- Eijaz Khan made his relationship with Pavitra Punia Instagram official by sharing a mushy photo with her. The couple found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul says he was sad to see Aly betray him
- Bigg Boss 14: After sharing a wonderful friendship for the entire season, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni may be headed for a clash soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Wagle Ki Duniya is nostalgic journey down the memory lane: Usha Laxman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra opens up on Pavitra, says he can only pray for Eijaz
- Bigg Boss 14: When Rakhi Sawant asked him about it, Paras Chhabra tried his best to avoid the conversation, but eventually said he can only pray for Eijaz Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani's husband shares first glimpse of their baby boy
- Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this week and here's the newborn's first glimpse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's sister on her bond with Disha Parmar
- Rahul Vaidya's sister Shruti talks about her bond with his fiancee Disha Parmar, and how she fits well within the family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin calls Rubina 'ugly woman top to toe'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 127: Paras talks about Pavitra, Rahul fights with Aly
- Bigg Boss 14 written update day 127: Paras Chhabra enters to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, talks about Pavitra Punia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Gupta says he will send Vikas Khoker defamation notice for false claims
- Vikas Gupta, in a new video, said that he is suing Vikas Khoker for falsely making sexual harassment allegations against him. Gupta also shared messages allegedly sent to him by Khoker, which contradict his story.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian blasts trolls for questioning daughter North’s painting skills
- Kim Kardashian slammed detractors for questioning daughter North's painting abilities. In a note posted on Instagram, she asked, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti return as Asad and Zoya
- Bipasha Basu shared the teaser of upcoming web series Qubool Hai 2.0, which will star her husband Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti as popular characters Asad and Zoya from the hit TV serial of the same name. It debuts on March 12.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta: I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor visits Anita Hassanandani after birth of her 'nephew'. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox