Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently on Bigg Boss 14, proposed to TV actor Disha Parmar, some time back on the show. Now, it is almost certain that the duo is set to get married soon. Rahul's sister Shruti Vaidya has now spoken about the TV actor.

Shruti has said that all preparations are complete and they are just waiting for the groom-to-be, Rahul, to come home.

Shruti told Times of India in an interview, "We (Disha and Shruti) are very friendly. We bond very well because we all three belong to the same industry. We understand very well because of that are mostly on the same page. Also, personally we are very hassle-free people, she fits very well in our family. We all are very chilled out people, shaant swabhaav ke (very calm-natured) and we like giving each other space."

She added, "We believe in genuineness and Disha is very genuine. Whenever I have met Disha in the past also I have always found her very real. I feel it is the most important thing in any human being. There are many other good things about her like she is a very good-looking girl, she's an actress. But the most important things that I look in a person especially who will be a part of Rahul's life is genuineness and Disha is that."

Earlier, Rahul's mother had also said that the wedding is likely to happen in June.

Recently, fans had asked Disha to enter the house as a connection, she responded saying it would put an additional pressure on him. "It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when i am dragged in the conversation every now & then,” she wrote in response to a fan tweet.

