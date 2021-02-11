IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's sister talks about Disha Parmar, says 'she fits very well in our family'
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television.(Instagram)
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's sister talks about Disha Parmar, says 'she fits very well in our family'

  • Rahul Vaidya's sister Shruti talks about her bond with his fiancee Disha Parmar, and how she fits well within the family.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:14 PM IST

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently on Bigg Boss 14, proposed to TV actor Disha Parmar, some time back on the show. Now, it is almost certain that the duo is set to get married soon. Rahul's sister Shruti Vaidya has now spoken about the TV actor.

Shruti has said that all preparations are complete and they are just waiting for the groom-to-be, Rahul, to come home.

Shruti told Times of India in an interview, "We (Disha and Shruti) are very friendly. We bond very well because we all three belong to the same industry. We understand very well because of that are mostly on the same page. Also, personally we are very hassle-free people, she fits very well in our family. We all are very chilled out people, shaant swabhaav ke (very calm-natured) and we like giving each other space."

She added, "We believe in genuineness and Disha is very genuine. Whenever I have met Disha in the past also I have always found her very real. I feel it is the most important thing in any human being. There are many other good things about her like she is a very good-looking girl, she's an actress. But the most important things that I look in a person especially who will be a part of Rahul's life is genuineness and Disha is that."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin calls Rubina 'ugly woman top to toe'

Earlier, Rahul's mother had also said that the wedding is likely to happen in June.

Recently, fans had asked Disha to enter the house as a connection, she responded saying it would put an additional pressure on him. "It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when i am dragged in the conversation every now & then,” she wrote in response to a fan tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul vaidya disha parmar bigg boss 14

Related Stories

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have been married for 13 years.
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have been married for 13 years.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt wishes Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Sanjay Dutt has shared a sweet wish for wife Maanayata on their thirteenth wedding anniversary. The two are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra.
READ FULL STORY
Shakun Batra's film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
Shakun Batra's film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
bollywood

Siddhant says he was 'nervous' about working with Deepika, but relaxed over time

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi has said that he was nervous about sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in their upcoming film, directed by Shakun Batra. He also revealed how he became more relaxed over time.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra opens up on Pavitra, says he can only pray for Eijaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:53 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: When Rakhi Sawant asked him about it, Paras Chhabra tried his best to avoid the conversation, but eventually said he can only pray for Eijaz Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit shares first glimpse of their child.(Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit shares first glimpse of their child.(Instagram)
tv

Anita Hassanandani's husband shares first glimpse of their baby boy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this week and here's the newborn's first glimpse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television.(Instagram)
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's sister on her bond with Disha Parmar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya's sister Shruti talks about her bond with his fiancee Disha Parmar, and how she fits well within the family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin fought with Rubina Dilaik once again.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin fought with Rubina Dilaik once again.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin calls Rubina 'ugly woman top to toe'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik initially shared a good bond but later turned enemies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paras Chhabra entered the show to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee.(Colors)
Paras Chhabra entered the show to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 127: Paras talks about Pavitra, Rahul fights with Aly

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 127: Paras Chhabra enters to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, talks about Pavitra Punia
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta put out a video defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations.
Vikas Gupta put out a video defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations.
tv

Vikas Gupta says he will send Vikas Khoker defamation notice for false claims

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • Vikas Gupta, in a new video, said that he is suing Vikas Khoker for falsely making sexual harassment allegations against him. Gupta also shared messages allegedly sent to him by Khoker, which contradict his story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian stood up for her little girl.
Kim Kardashian stood up for her little girl.
tv

Kim Kardashian blasts trolls for questioning daughter North’s painting skills

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Kim Kardashian slammed detractors for questioning daughter North's painting abilities. In a note posted on Instagram, she asked, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Qubool Hai 2.0 will star Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.
Qubool Hai 2.0 will star Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.
tv

Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti return as Asad and Zoya

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu shared the teaser of upcoming web series Qubool Hai 2.0, which will star her husband Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti as popular characters Asad and Zoya from the hit TV serial of the same name. It debuts on March 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jaankee became parents to a baby boy on February 6, 2021.
Actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jaankee became parents to a baby boy on February 6, 2021.
tv

Nakuul Mehta: I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Actor Nakuul Mehta who welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with wife Jaankee, says that though they’re only a week into this, he does feel infinite compassion and love for this new life and for everybody around.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani with Ekta Kapoor in the hospital.
Anita Hassanandani with Ekta Kapoor in the hospital.
tv

Ekta Kapoor visits Anita Hassanandani after birth of her 'nephew'. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor visited television actor Anita Hassanandani in the hospital, to meet the new mom, who gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shalabh Dang,(Instagram)
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shalabh Dang,(Instagram)
tv

Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Sharing some pictures from their journey together, Kamya Panjabi wished husband Shalabh Dang a happy wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drama unfolds as Ticket to Finale task gets underway on Bigg Boss 14.
Drama unfolds as Ticket to Finale task gets underway on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul, Nikki fight, Devoleena delighted to see Paras

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14's latest promo shows contestants getting really competitive in the Ticket To Finale task. Nikki Tamboli fights with Toshi Sabri and Rahul Vaidya, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited to see Paras Chhabra enter as her supporter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy.
tv

Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:22 AM IST
  • TV actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla says his goodbyes before leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Abhinav Shukla says his goodbyes before leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali praise Abhinav, call his eviction 'unfair'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga tweeted in support of Abhinav Shukla and praised his stint at Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla is the latest one to be eliminated from the game.(Colors)
Abhinav Shukla is the latest one to be eliminated from the game.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 126: Devoleena and Rubina cry as Abhinav is evicted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik cried and told him it was unfair as Abhinav Shukla was evicted. She also said he was never voted out by the audience, but those in the house got him out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP