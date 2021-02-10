Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli fight, Devoleena Bhattacharjee delighted to see Paras Chhabra
- Bigg Boss 14's latest promo shows contestants getting really competitive in the Ticket To Finale task. Nikki Tamboli fights with Toshi Sabri and Rahul Vaidya, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited to see Paras Chhabra enter as her supporter.
After the shock eviction of Abhinav Shukla from Bigg Boss 14, it was work as usual for the contestants and their 'supporters' on the reality show. The latest promo shows a fiercely competitive Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya clash over a task, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited as Paras Chhabra enters the house.
As the promo opens, we see the Ticket to Finale task underway. The task is an important one; it will decide which contestant enters the final week of the show. At one point, Rakhi Sawant is heard saying: "Tu finale mein jaane ke liye mujhe laat maarega? (will you kick me to reach the finale?)" Rubina Dilaik is heard saying: "Acche se khelo naa (it is a game, play is properly)."
At one point, Nikki says: "Agar instruction nahin loge toh har kisi ka dabba khule ga (if instructions are not followed, then everybody's truth will be revealed)." Toshi Sabri gets angry with her and demands: "Mera kyun fenk rahi hai (why are you throwing my stuff)?" To which, she screams, "Main Rahul ka fenk rahi hoon (I am throwing Rahul's)." He then retorts: "Toh main Rahul ke liye hi khel raha hoon na main (so, I too am playing for Rahul)."
In moments after that we see Rahul and Nikki clashing; he declares, "guys make sure she is out," and she hits back, calling him an "insecure guy," and then adds, "please relax."
Later, Paras and Devoleena are seen alone in the kitchen area where he advises her: "Nikki hai asli trigger (Nikki is a the real trigger)."
It may be recalled that while Nikki and Rahul are first-time Bigg Boss contestants, Paras and Devoleena were together in Bigg Boss 13. Devoleena is filling in for Eijaz Khan, who had step out of the current season due to prior work commitments.
