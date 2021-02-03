Bigg Boss 14: Disha responds to trolls, says 'There are some days when you just want to slap all these useless people'

TV actor Disha Parmar has responded to social media posts claiming she was fine with Devoleena Bhattacharjee flirting with her fiance, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, but has issues with Nikki Tamboli doing the same on the show. Rahul and Disha made their relationship official after he proposed to her on national TV.

A screenshot showed Disha sharing a screen-grab of a fan's post and tweeting, "I know you clearly told me what to expect in this relationship.But watching you and Nikki like this on national television is too much to handle.So my love, Please. Dress up baby, let's come home." The fan wrote, "If she's this broad-minded and ha no problem with Devo flirting then why is she having problem with Rahul talking to Nikki? Okay, so she deleted her post immediately after posting it. Found this SS on Twitter."

Disha responded to the post and wrote, "Show’s your level! To what extend these soo called fans can stoop too! God bless you!"

Disha later tweeted, "I really don’t bother much nowadays with what all people write or make fake edits to get a reaction .. but then there are some Days when you just want to slap all these useless, jobless people who have done nothing in life except spitting venom."

A fan wrote to Disha saying, "unko ignore karo..Hum logon ko reply dena chahiye ..Request k bad v nhi milta.. Nagetive tweets ko ignore karna chahiye (Ignore them, you should reply to us. We don't get replies even after requests. You should ignore negative tweets)." The TV actor responded to her fan and wrote, "Bus yeh last reaction tha to negativity.. Aur footage nahi dungi faltu logon ko (This was the last reaction to negativity, won't give any more importance to these useless people)!"

Rahul took a voluntary exit from the reality show on the mid-season finale in December but made a re-entry later.

