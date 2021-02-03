Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant makes a shocking revelation, cries as she says 'My husband is married, has a child'

More details of the personal lives of contestants of Bigg Boss 14 will come tumbling out. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant is seen declaring that her husband is married and has a child too.

In the promo for the Wednesday episode, Rakhi is seen having an emotional breakdown. Speaking to Rahul Vaidya, she says: "My husband is married. He did not tell me. Main kitna dard sahoon (how much pain should I endure)? He has a child; I don't even have a child." Rahul gives her a patient hearing and then consoles her as she breaks down.





The promo also gives us a peek into the rather combustible relationship that the husband and wife duo of Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik share with Rakhi. The latter has been rather open about her affection for Abhinav. Looks like Abhinav does not feel the same way.

The promo also shows Abhinav and Rakhi having a heated argument while Rubina throws a bucket of water on her. Rakhi is heard saying: "I haven't said anything till now but I will say now. I respected all till now but now the time is up." The next few shots show her taunting Abhinav: "Have your wife ordered you not to speak to Rakhi? Wife says 'get up' then you get up, if she commands 'sit', then you follow orders. You have been saying that 'you (Rakhi) are brainless', what are you? A pervert?"





Abhinav gets provoked and is seeing saying: "Yehi teri gadgagi hai, Rakhi (this is what is filthy about you?)" The next few seconds show Rakhi and Abhinav in agitated avatars. As Rubina looks on, Devoleena tries to control Rakhi.

The promo ends with Rubina throwing a bucket full of water on Rakhi and declaring: "badtameez aurat (shameless woman)!"

It may be recalled Rakhi has been rather open in her show of affection for Abhinav. She had drawn a lot of criticism for pulling Abhinav's drawstrings. While Salman had passed it off as 'entertainment', Twitter hadn't been too pleased. Abhinav too had said in a huff that if 'this is entertainment, then I want to go home right now'.

