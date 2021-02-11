Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin Bhasin calls Rubina Dilaik ‘ugly woman from top to toe’, Aly Goni yells at Rubina and Paras
Jasmin Bhasin, who entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Aly Goni, gets into an ugly fight with Rubina Dilaik again and will be seen arguing with the Shakti star on Thursday's episode.
The promo begins with Rahul Vaidya, Aly, Jaan Kumar Sanu yelling at Paras Chhabra, "Are u kya kar raha hai (what are you doing)?" Devoleena is then seen getting angry and saying, "Maine bola tha na uspe bharosa mat karna (I told you not to trust him)."
The contestants are then seen putting in their best efforts for the task to get their 'ticket to finale' as a vocieover tells us, "Finale ki ticket pane ke liye gharwale sari hadein karenge paar (the housemates will cross all limits to obtain the ticket to finale)."
Aly then tells Paras, "Chaar chaar log ek ko help karenge na? Agar mai out hua, radd nahi hua to mera naam Aly nahi. Koi nahi jaega finale mein (Four people are supporting one! If I am out of the task, I will ensure the task is cancelled. No one will get to the finale)."
Nikki says, "Yes," while Rubina Dilaika gets upset. When she tries to say something, Aly yells at her saying four people are helping her and it is unfair. Both get angry and ask each other to shut up. Jasmin also gets into the fight. Rubina tells Jasmin, "You are ugly mouth woman," and Jasmin retorts, "You are ugly woman top to toe."
Rubina then tells Jasmin, "Jalan apne paas rakh rakh, you are spilling your unhappiness on Aly as well. (please keep your jealousy to yourself)." Jasmin retorts, "Apko Aly ki chinta karne ki zarorat nahi, apne pati ki karo (you don't need to worry about Aly, be concerned about your husband)."
Rubina's sister says she knows what all Jasmin has said, and Aly yelled again. "Everyone formed teams and played the task. I have been alone. But if four people will help one, I am going to spoil the task. Do what you may!"
Nikki is later seen telling Rubina that Aly cannot face defeat and he has realised he may lose the task. Bigg Boss then asks Paras to announce the name of the winner of the task, and the person who won the ticket to finale. The promo ends before he names the winner.
