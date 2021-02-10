Bigg Boss 14 written update day 127: Paras Chhabra enters to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, talks about Pavitra Punia
Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was full of drama and fights as Rahul Vaidya got upset with close friend Aly Goni while Rakhi Sawant asked Paras Chhabra about his relationship with Pavitra Punia. Paras came on the show to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is playing proxy for Eijaz Khan.
The episode began with Rubina Dilaik and her sister Jyotika Dilaik discussing how they must avoid confrontation on the show. The TV star told her sister that they have not been trained for physical fights she should try her best to be cordial with everyone.
Soon, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra entered the house to support Devoleena. She was extremely happy to see him and even told him that she felt bad when the other supporters entered the house but no one came for her. Later, Paras and Devoleena, who have been co-contestants on the show last year, discussed her journey in the ongoing season. He asked her to explain her “over-the-top” reaction to Arshi Khan, labeling it uncalled for. “How could you insult food? I was shocked, is this Devoleena? And nothing happened to your dog, she is all fine. You kept instigating Abhinav Shukla, why did you react to Arshi?” he said. Devoleena told him that Abhinav is a well-spoken man, while Arshi uses bad language, and that is why she got angry.
Finding him alone, Rakhi Sawant asked Paras about his relationship with Pavitra Punia. He tried to avoid the discussion and even folded hands infront of Rakhi, but soon opened up. Rakhi said, “When Pavitra said she needs to ask someone before committing to a relationship with Eijaz, I thought she was talking about you! And, now, you are here to support Eijaz in a way. Isn’t that weird?”
“There was nothing between us. I was glad that she did not speak when I came on Bigg Boss (last year), but she said such things before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house! Her husband had to tell me ‘ you may upload pics with her, all you want, but ask her to get a divorce from me first’,” Paras told Rakhi.
Bigg Boss then announced a new task for contestants to fight for a ticket to finale. However, things soon turned ugly and brought differences between close friends Rahul and Aly. When Nikki Tamboli tried to spoil Rahul’s game in the task, he asked Aly’s help, which he did. But Rahul felt Aly’s help was not enough. Jasmin Bhasin, inside the house to support Aly, asked Rahul to control her temper, but to no avail.
Later, Rahul was seen telling Toshi Sabri that he felt sad and betrayed when he realized Aly focused on his own game and did not offer much help to the singer. "I kept asking for his help but he did not, he was playing his own game. I saw it all today," Rahul said. However, when Toshi offered to destroy Aly’s game, Rahul vehemently denied permission, saying, “How can you even think of something like that? No way! Are you mad?”
The episode ended with Devoleena talking to Rakhi and Rahul, saying that Paras is in the house to support her, but she knows he actually supports Rubina.
