Vikas Gupta says he will send Vikas Khoker defamation notice, demands apology from Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma

In a new video, Vikas Gupta defended himself against allegations of sexual harassment made by former Roadies winner Vikas Khoker. Sharing screenshots of messages allegedly sent to him by Khoker on WhatsApp and Instagram, Gupta said that he would be suing him for defamation.

Recently, Khoker accused Gupta of asking him for nude photos and approaching him to ‘fulfil his sexual desire’.

Gupta said that if the allegations were true, it is absolutely unacceptable and the person at the receiving end of such advances should feel ‘very awkward’. “Par aap mujhe bataiye, aap kaise kar sakte hai ki yeh sab hone ke bawajood bhi pichhle 6 saal se ya 8 saal, jo bhi hai, aap lagatar peeche pade hue hai mere mujhse milne ke liye (Please tell me this. If this indeed happened to you six or eight years ago, then why do you keep pestering me to meet you?),” he asked Khoker.

The video showed messages allegedly sent by Khoker, in which he called himself a ‘big fan’ of Gupta and complimented him on his ‘nice pic’. In June 2020, Khoker allegedly sent Gupta a message asking, ‘Hi vikas can we talk?” Follow-up messages read, “Mera number fir se delete kar diya ya block kar diya (Did you delete my number again or block me?)” and “That’s the problem jo tumse baat krna chata hai usse baat nai krte and jo tumhe hurt karta hai usse zyada baat karte ho (you do not talk to the ones who want to talk to you but the ones who hurt you).”

Gupta shared screenshots from a conversation on Instagram, in which Khoker asked him to ‘guide’ him about something related to the #MeToo movement. “Chalo, jiske sir pe bhi aap lagane ka plan kar rahe the famous hone ke liye, uspe na laga ke aapne mujhpe laga diya (You did not target whoever you wanted to for fame but levelled the allegations against me instead),” Gupta said. He further claimed that Khoker is persuading others to make false allegations of him for ‘fame’ and shared a screenshot of one such supposed exchange.





Then, Gupta went on to share old messages of Khoker allegedly offering him a massage, which he turned down. “Bohot hi jaldi (soon), you will be answerable to the court because aap pe defamation ka case jaa raha hai (I will file a defamation case against you),” Gupta said.

Gupta said that he was also at fault for staying silent when Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma made false allegations against him. He demanded a public apology from them in the next 24 hours and an admission that their allegations were false, failing which he would be ‘forced to prove otherwise’.

Earlier, Samthaan accused Gupta of molestation, which the latter denied. They also filed police complaints against each other but were said to have buried the hatchet later.

In his post, Gupta wrote, “I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first. Since my coming out I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My Sexuality is being used against me. Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this.”

“I am putting a stop to all this and filling a defamation suit against him and also want #ParthSamthaan and #Priyanksharma to give clarity on the same and issue a public apology by Tom otherwise the same will follow suit and will prove it as well that they are lying. I have been forced to take this step cause it’s effecting my work , personal life and more. #VikasGupta,” he added.

