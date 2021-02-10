Vikas Gupta says he will send Vikas Khoker defamation notice, demands apology from Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma
- Vikas Gupta, in a new video, said that he is suing Vikas Khoker for falsely making sexual harassment allegations against him. Gupta also shared messages allegedly sent to him by Khoker, which contradict his story.
In a new video, Vikas Gupta defended himself against allegations of sexual harassment made by former Roadies winner Vikas Khoker. Sharing screenshots of messages allegedly sent to him by Khoker on WhatsApp and Instagram, Gupta said that he would be suing him for defamation.
Recently, Khoker accused Gupta of asking him for nude photos and approaching him to ‘fulfil his sexual desire’.
Gupta said that if the allegations were true, it is absolutely unacceptable and the person at the receiving end of such advances should feel ‘very awkward’. “Par aap mujhe bataiye, aap kaise kar sakte hai ki yeh sab hone ke bawajood bhi pichhle 6 saal se ya 8 saal, jo bhi hai, aap lagatar peeche pade hue hai mere mujhse milne ke liye (Please tell me this. If this indeed happened to you six or eight years ago, then why do you keep pestering me to meet you?),” he asked Khoker.
The video showed messages allegedly sent by Khoker, in which he called himself a ‘big fan’ of Gupta and complimented him on his ‘nice pic’. In June 2020, Khoker allegedly sent Gupta a message asking, ‘Hi vikas can we talk?” Follow-up messages read, “Mera number fir se delete kar diya ya block kar diya (Did you delete my number again or block me?)” and “That’s the problem jo tumse baat krna chata hai usse baat nai krte and jo tumhe hurt karta hai usse zyada baat karte ho (you do not talk to the ones who want to talk to you but the ones who hurt you).”
Gupta shared screenshots from a conversation on Instagram, in which Khoker asked him to ‘guide’ him about something related to the #MeToo movement. “Chalo, jiske sir pe bhi aap lagane ka plan kar rahe the famous hone ke liye, uspe na laga ke aapne mujhpe laga diya (You did not target whoever you wanted to for fame but levelled the allegations against me instead),” Gupta said. He further claimed that Khoker is persuading others to make false allegations of him for ‘fame’ and shared a screenshot of one such supposed exchange.
Then, Gupta went on to share old messages of Khoker allegedly offering him a massage, which he turned down. “Bohot hi jaldi (soon), you will be answerable to the court because aap pe defamation ka case jaa raha hai (I will file a defamation case against you),” Gupta said.
Gupta said that he was also at fault for staying silent when Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma made false allegations against him. He demanded a public apology from them in the next 24 hours and an admission that their allegations were false, failing which he would be ‘forced to prove otherwise’.
Earlier, Samthaan accused Gupta of molestation, which the latter denied. They also filed police complaints against each other but were said to have buried the hatchet later.
In his post, Gupta wrote, “I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first. Since my coming out I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My Sexuality is being used against me. Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this.”
“I am putting a stop to all this and filling a defamation suit against him and also want #ParthSamthaan and #Priyanksharma to give clarity on the same and issue a public apology by Tom otherwise the same will follow suit and will prove it as well that they are lying. I have been forced to take this step cause it’s effecting my work , personal life and more. #VikasGupta,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Gupta says he will send Vikas Khoker defamation notice for false claims
- Vikas Gupta, in a new video, said that he is suing Vikas Khoker for falsely making sexual harassment allegations against him. Gupta also shared messages allegedly sent to him by Khoker, which contradict his story.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian blasts trolls for questioning daughter North’s painting skills
- Kim Kardashian slammed detractors for questioning daughter North's painting abilities. In a note posted on Instagram, she asked, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti return as Asad and Zoya
- Bipasha Basu shared the teaser of upcoming web series Qubool Hai 2.0, which will star her husband Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti as popular characters Asad and Zoya from the hit TV serial of the same name. It debuts on March 12.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta: I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor visits Anita Hassanandani after birth of her 'nephew'. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary, see pics
- Sharing some pictures from their journey together, Kamya Panjabi wished husband Shalabh Dang a happy wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul, Nikki fight, Devoleena delighted to see Paras
- Bigg Boss 14's latest promo shows contestants getting really competitive in the Ticket To Finale task. Nikki Tamboli fights with Toshi Sabri and Rahul Vaidya, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited to see Paras Chhabra enter as her supporter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy
- TV actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali praise Abhinav, call his eviction 'unfair'
- Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga tweeted in support of Abhinav Shukla and praised his stint at Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 126: Devoleena and Rubina cry as Abhinav is evicted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Bhardwaj: We are here to entertain our fans…
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina uncomfortable with Jasmin's re-entry on Bigg Boss 14
- Rubina Dilaik has said that she is wary of Jasmin Bhasin, and that she is not getting good 'vibes' from her. She confided in Aly Goni, with whom she got close after Jasmin was evicted some time back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Arshi says Devoleena should have been evicted for their fight
- Arshi Khan, evicted from the show this weekend, said Devoleena Bhattacharjee should have been evicted as she got violent during a fight. She, however, added that she did not want Eijaz Khan to be evicted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Rubina cry as mid-week eviction is announced
- Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen crying as mid-week eviction announcement is made. Fans suspect that it is Abhinav Shukla who has been evicted from the house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan says 'if all goes well', he will marry Pavitra Punia this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox