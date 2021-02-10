IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Vikas Gupta says he will send Vikas Khoker defamation notice, demands apology from Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma
Vikas Gupta put out a video defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations.
Vikas Gupta put out a video defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations.
tv

Vikas Gupta says he will send Vikas Khoker defamation notice, demands apology from Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma

  • Vikas Gupta, in a new video, said that he is suing Vikas Khoker for falsely making sexual harassment allegations against him. Gupta also shared messages allegedly sent to him by Khoker, which contradict his story.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:43 PM IST

In a new video, Vikas Gupta defended himself against allegations of sexual harassment made by former Roadies winner Vikas Khoker. Sharing screenshots of messages allegedly sent to him by Khoker on WhatsApp and Instagram, Gupta said that he would be suing him for defamation.

Recently, Khoker accused Gupta of asking him for nude photos and approaching him to ‘fulfil his sexual desire’.

Gupta said that if the allegations were true, it is absolutely unacceptable and the person at the receiving end of such advances should feel ‘very awkward’. “Par aap mujhe bataiye, aap kaise kar sakte hai ki yeh sab hone ke bawajood bhi pichhle 6 saal se ya 8 saal, jo bhi hai, aap lagatar peeche pade hue hai mere mujhse milne ke liye (Please tell me this. If this indeed happened to you six or eight years ago, then why do you keep pestering me to meet you?),” he asked Khoker.

The video showed messages allegedly sent by Khoker, in which he called himself a ‘big fan’ of Gupta and complimented him on his ‘nice pic’. In June 2020, Khoker allegedly sent Gupta a message asking, ‘Hi vikas can we talk?” Follow-up messages read, “Mera number fir se delete kar diya ya block kar diya (Did you delete my number again or block me?)” and “That’s the problem jo tumse baat krna chata hai usse baat nai krte and jo tumhe hurt karta hai usse zyada baat karte ho (you do not talk to the ones who want to talk to you but the ones who hurt you).”

Gupta shared screenshots from a conversation on Instagram, in which Khoker asked him to ‘guide’ him about something related to the #MeToo movement. “Chalo, jiske sir pe bhi aap lagane ka plan kar rahe the famous hone ke liye, uspe na laga ke aapne mujhpe laga diya (You did not target whoever you wanted to for fame but levelled the allegations against me instead),” Gupta said. He further claimed that Khoker is persuading others to make false allegations of him for ‘fame’ and shared a screenshot of one such supposed exchange.


Then, Gupta went on to share old messages of Khoker allegedly offering him a massage, which he turned down. “Bohot hi jaldi (soon), you will be answerable to the court because aap pe defamation ka case jaa raha hai (I will file a defamation case against you),” Gupta said.

Gupta said that he was also at fault for staying silent when Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma made false allegations against him. He demanded a public apology from them in the next 24 hours and an admission that their allegations were false, failing which he would be ‘forced to prove otherwise’.

Earlier, Samthaan accused Gupta of molestation, which the latter denied. They also filed police complaints against each other but were said to have buried the hatchet later.

In his post, Gupta wrote, “I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first. Since my coming out I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My Sexuality is being used against me. Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this.”

“I am putting a stop to all this and filling a defamation suit against him and also want #ParthSamthaan and #Priyanksharma to give clarity on the same and issue a public apology by Tom otherwise the same will follow suit and will prove it as well that they are lying. I have been forced to take this step cause it’s effecting my work , personal life and more. #VikasGupta,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vikas gupta

Related Stories

Vikas Gupta said that he will prove all the allegations against him false.
Vikas Gupta said that he will prove all the allegations against him false.
tv

Vikas Gupta warns legal action against 'fake accusations'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Vikas Gupta said that the allegations levelled against him are false and warned that he will take legal action. He added that his 'forgiving nature' is seen as a weakness.
READ FULL STORY
Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours, claims Roadies contestant

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Roadies 9 contestant Vikas Khoker has alleged that Vikas Gupta had approached him 'to fulfil his sexual desire' and even asked for his nudes.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Vikas Gupta put out a video defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations.
Vikas Gupta put out a video defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations.
tv

Vikas Gupta says he will send Vikas Khoker defamation notice for false claims

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • Vikas Gupta, in a new video, said that he is suing Vikas Khoker for falsely making sexual harassment allegations against him. Gupta also shared messages allegedly sent to him by Khoker, which contradict his story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian stood up for her little girl.
Kim Kardashian stood up for her little girl.
tv

Kim Kardashian blasts trolls for questioning daughter North’s painting skills

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Kim Kardashian slammed detractors for questioning daughter North's painting abilities. In a note posted on Instagram, she asked, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Qubool Hai 2.0 will star Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.
Qubool Hai 2.0 will star Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.
tv

Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti return as Asad and Zoya

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu shared the teaser of upcoming web series Qubool Hai 2.0, which will star her husband Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti as popular characters Asad and Zoya from the hit TV serial of the same name. It debuts on March 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jaankee became parents to a baby boy on February 6, 2021.
Actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jaankee became parents to a baby boy on February 6, 2021.
tv

Nakuul Mehta: I’m not sure if the fact that I’m a father has sunk in completely yet

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Actor Nakuul Mehta who welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with wife Jaankee, says that though they’re only a week into this, he does feel infinite compassion and love for this new life and for everybody around.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani with Ekta Kapoor in the hospital.
Anita Hassanandani with Ekta Kapoor in the hospital.
tv

Ekta Kapoor visits Anita Hassanandani after birth of her 'nephew'. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor visited television actor Anita Hassanandani in the hospital, to meet the new mom, who gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shalabh Dang,(Instagram)
Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary with Shalabh Dang,(Instagram)
tv

Kamya Panjabi celebrates first wedding anniversary, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Sharing some pictures from their journey together, Kamya Panjabi wished husband Shalabh Dang a happy wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Drama unfolds as Ticket to Finale task gets underway on Bigg Boss 14.
Drama unfolds as Ticket to Finale task gets underway on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rahul, Nikki fight, Devoleena delighted to see Paras

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14's latest promo shows contestants getting really competitive in the Ticket To Finale task. Nikki Tamboli fights with Toshi Sabri and Rahul Vaidya, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited to see Paras Chhabra enter as her supporter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy.
tv

Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:22 AM IST
  • TV actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla says his goodbyes before leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Abhinav Shukla says his goodbyes before leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali praise Abhinav, call his eviction 'unfair'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga tweeted in support of Abhinav Shukla and praised his stint at Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla is the latest one to be eliminated from the game.(Colors)
Abhinav Shukla is the latest one to be eliminated from the game.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 126: Devoleena and Rubina cry as Abhinav is evicted

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik cried and told him it was unfair as Abhinav Shukla was evicted. She also said he was never voted out by the audience, but those in the house got him out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Bhardwaj (Sourced photo)
Rajeev Bhardwaj (Sourced photo)
tv

Rajeev Bhardwaj: We are here to entertain our fans…

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Theatre artiste, actor, anchor, Rajeev Bhardwaj feels that the love and recognition his characters have garnered over the years is his biggest reward.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni now share a rather warm vibe.
Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni now share a rather warm vibe.
tv

Rubina uncomfortable with Jasmin's re-entry on Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has said that she is wary of Jasmin Bhasin, and that she is not getting good 'vibes' from her. She confided in Aly Goni, with whom she got close after Jasmin was evicted some time back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Arshi Khan was voted out of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Arshi says Devoleena should have been evicted for their fight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:28 PM IST
  • Arshi Khan, evicted from the show this weekend, said Devoleena Bhattacharjee should have been evicted as she got violent during a fight. She, however, added that she did not want Eijaz Khan to be evicted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Rubina cry as mid-week eviction is announced

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are seen crying as mid-week eviction announcement is made. Fans suspect that it is Abhinav Shukla who has been evicted from the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia came close while on Bigg Boss 14, but he confessed his feelings much later.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia came close while on Bigg Boss 14, but he confessed his feelings much later.
tv

Eijaz Khan says 'if all goes well', he will marry Pavitra Punia this year

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love inside the house, though Eijaz was the one who was initially hesitant. Now, in a new interview, he has revealed that if all goes as per plan, they will marry this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP