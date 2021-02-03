Vikas Gupta warns legal action against 'fake accusations', says being 'forgiving' is seen as weakness
After former Roadies winner Vikas Khoker accused Vikas Gupta of asking for sexual favours in exchange of work, Gupta has put out a lengthy note on Instagram, saying that he will take legal action against those who made ‘fake’ allegations. He also named Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma in his note.
“From accepting myself for who I am to others attempting to tell everyone their version of who they think I really am. Well, it's happened both inside & outside the #BiggBoss14 House. Aly Goni had said if so many people are accusing me, how it can't be wrong, after all the list includes popular names like #ParthSamthaan #Priyanksharma & now #VikasKhokhlaa roadies winner - But here's the truth - they are lying,” Gupta wrote in a text-only image.
Gupta claimed that his ‘forgiving nature’ led to him being taken advantage of but he is now ready to drag his accusers to court. He suggested that the allegations were levelled against him with ulterior motives - ‘either for publicity or sometimes even for personal gains’.
“I do know, that today, it’s one word against so many and that's why people have really started believing them. However, all this while I hadn't taken any legal steps but now I realise that my forgiving nature has been taken as my weakness and also for granted. Not only am I going to prove all their accusations false with a SORRY but also make sure that the people who have dragged me into a mess with their fake accusations, controversies, either for publicity or sometimes even for personal gains will now be answerable, legally. Lets first
prove accusations by the above mentioned Popular stars Wrong with a SORRY. Dropping the video tom #lamSORRY, by Vikas Gupta,” he wrote.
Gupta alleged, in the caption of his Instagram post, that he was constantly bullied, ‘blackmailed’ and falsely accused until he came out as bisexual last year. “Coming Out is and should be the person’s personal choice cause in an environment which is Hostile to LGBT it can be really difficult for the person to even survive. I was constantly being pushed around, blackmailed, wrongly accused etc till I decided to come out,” he wrote.
“I wasn’t expecting my world will become perfect but it becoming so difficult and hostile wasn’t something I had ever thought of. Even after requesting the people who started the fake accusations to please inform that the accusations were false they have refused to do so and continue to encourage others to harass and trouble me. Both Personally and Professionally it’s become imperative for me to take measure for this to Stop - #VikasGupta,” he added.
Recently, Khoker accused Gupta of asking him for nude photos and approaching him to ‘fulfil his sexual desire’. On several occasions in the past, Gupta has accused Samthaan and Sharma of making him ‘go through hell’.
