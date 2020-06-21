‘With pride, I am bisexual’: Vikas Gupta says he is done with years of ‘hiding his emotions’
Vikas Gupta came out as bisexual and said that he was not afraid of admitting to his sexuality anymore. Watch the video here.tv Updated: Jun 21, 2020 12:29 IST
Television producer and host Vikas Gupta announced that he was ‘bisexual, with pride’ in a new social media post. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out.” Neither Priyank nor Parth has reacted to the tweet.
Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out 😊 pic.twitter.com/0N403EDukp— Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) June 20, 2020
Vikas said that he was no longer going to be ashamed of his sexuality. “It is pride month and with pride, I am saying that this is how I am and this is how I am going to be living my life openly. I will fall in love with a person, a human being. It could be a boy or a girl, that is not for you to decide or comment on. It is for me to decide,” he said.
In his caption, Vikas wrote that he “will not be shamed, bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me”. He opened up on the ‘years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions’ and said that his family cut off all ties with him.
View this post on Instagram
Here I am , how I am - Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me . It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better. My family has left me for what ever reason they want to give but I will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend . I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to. As for my mom , I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don’t find me kool anymore thankyou for being good to me when ever you were. I am thankful #karankundra undra for all these years even after knowing about my sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me . M for making me realise it’s okay And Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will be there no matter what ❤️ Gayu Maam Thanku for the call yesterday. This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family . Thankyou for taking care of me .
Also read | Salman Khan appeals to fans: ‘Stand with Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, don’t go by language and curses’
“My family has left me for what ever reason they want to give but I will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend,” he wrote.
Vikas said that his mother and siblings no longer talk to him. “As for my mom , I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don’t find me kool anymore thankyou for being good to me when ever you were,” he wrote.
Follow @htshowbiz for more