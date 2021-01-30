IND USA
Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours and nudes, claims Roadies contestant Vikas Koher

  • Roadies 9 contestant Vikas Koher has alleged that Vikas Gupta had approached him 'to fulfil his sexual desire' and even asked for his nudes.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:06 PM IST

Roadies 9 contestant Vikas Koher has alleged that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta is trying to gain sympathy votes for himself. He also accused Vikas of asking for his nudes earlier.

"After I won Roadies in the year 2012, many people asked me to get involved with them physically and one of them was Vikas Gupta, who had approached me to fulfil his sexual desire," Vikas Koher said.

The former Roadies contestant was talking to Navbharat Times. Claiming he had exchanged numbers with the producer when he met him in a coffee shop, Koher added that the Bigg Boss 14 contestant was working with Balaji for a show with actor Parth Samthaan at the time. “Though I somehow avoided Gupta on that day (when asked to come home), he later approached me through an actor friend who told me that he can help me get a good job in the industry as Gupta had a very strong hold in Ekta Kapoor's company Balaji. But I made it clear that I do not want to compromise and will do whatever I can with my hard work,” he added.

After asking him to come home and give him a massage, Vikas Gupta had allegedly also asked for his photos and nudes, on the pretext of casting him in a show. "He told me that he wanted to see my body and private parts. Gupta says that whoever will be close to him, he will be a star,” he told the Hindi daily.

In a shocking revelation, Vikas had posted a video on Instagram last year and alleged that Parth Sammthan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma are "making his life hell". Vikas also came out as a bisexual in this video that he posted during the pandemic-induced lockdown.


“What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years . Form to the police . Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I won’t even mentions the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend i will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else," he wrote alongside the video.

Vikas entered the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 14 last month as a challenger. He was shown the door after he threw Arshi Khan in the swimming pool following a fight with her. He re-entered, had to step out for a few days due to his health and then came back again.

Ever since his third entry on the show, Vikas has been very emotional. He even opened up on his personal issues, blaming his own parents for being after his money and property.

