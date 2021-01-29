Bigg Boss 14 written update day 115: Rubina Dilaik is upset with Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni fights with Arshi Khan

Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 had some of the ugliest fights in recent times on the show. While Rubina Dilaik was upset with her friend Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni was also angry with Arshi Khan and they all had arguments.





The task from previous day continued on Friday as well and it ended with Aly, Rubina and Nikki Tamboli emerging as the winners. However, Arshi and Rakhi were upset that Abhinav Shukla did not favour them over others. Arshi even started crying as she asked Abhinav why he prefered to let Aly win the task, instead of Arshi.

Vikas helps Rakhi calm down.(Colors)





Rakhi was also seen crying and telling Vikas that Abhinav did not respect her feelings and neither did he save her in the task. Aly got angry with Arshi when he saw her questioning his victory in the task. Soon, Aly, Rahul Vaidya and Arshi had a heated discussion over the issue. Aly said, “Aaj k baad mujhe apne me mat ginana. Vikas sahi keh raha tha, (Do not count me as your close one from now on. And, Vikas was right).” When Arshi asked him about things that Vikas said, Aly further told her, “Sahi bol raha tha. Tune kya bola? Aly ko kaise jiataya? Game k liye kuch bhi kar sakti hai (He was right, you can do anything for the game.).” He added that he never disrespects anyone, and must be respected equally. Rahul also told Arshi that she must never talk about friendship anymore.

Aly got angry with Arshi.(Colors)





Aly and Rahul later told Rakhi that she must not cry over such things, adding that they had warned her that Abhinav would never prioritise her friendship.

Rubina was heartbroken with Rakhis behaviour.(Colors)





Later, Rubina got upset and even cried when she got to know that Rakhi had pulled Abhinav’s drawstrings during the previous task. Vikas said that Rakhi may have been playing the character that she was given (masseuse), adding that thought processes of Rakhi and Rubina are extremely different. Rubina told him that such actions can have no perspective.

Rubina also said that Rakhi enjoyed a benefit of doubt when she tore Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti but same cannot happen again. Moments later, Abhinav asked Rubina to not label Rakhi as ‘wannabe Arshi’. He also told Rubina, “She can very cheap. She just told Arshi ‘Abhinav hugged me in the luggage room’. I was just trying to uplift her mood but look at what she is portraying it like!I fear she may not leave us even after the show, have you watched the kind of videos she makes? I just do not want to entertain her anymore.”