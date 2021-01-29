IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 written update day 115: Rubina Dilaik is upset with Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni fights with Arshi Khan
Arshi Khan began crying when she got to know that she was out of the task.(Colors)
Arshi Khan began crying when she got to know that she was out of the task.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 115: Rubina Dilaik is upset with Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni fights with Arshi Khan

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 115: Rubina Dilaik is heartbroken with Rakhi Sawant's behaviour during a task, Aly Goni fights with Arshi Khan for questioning his victory in another task.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:58 PM IST

Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 had some of the ugliest fights in recent times on the show. While Rubina Dilaik was upset with her friend Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni was also angry with Arshi Khan and they all had arguments.


The task from previous day continued on Friday as well and it ended with Aly, Rubina and Nikki Tamboli emerging as the winners. However, Arshi and Rakhi were upset that Abhinav Shukla did not favour them over others. Arshi even started crying as she asked Abhinav why he prefered to let Aly win the task, instead of Arshi.

Vikas helps Rakhi calm down.(Colors)
Vikas helps Rakhi calm down.(Colors)


Rakhi was also seen crying and telling Vikas that Abhinav did not respect her feelings and neither did he save her in the task. Aly got angry with Arshi when he saw her questioning his victory in the task. Soon, Aly, Rahul Vaidya and Arshi had a heated discussion over the issue. Aly said, “Aaj k baad mujhe apne me mat ginana. Vikas sahi keh raha tha, (Do not count me as your close one from now on. And, Vikas was right).” When Arshi asked him about things that Vikas said, Aly further told her, “Sahi bol raha tha. Tune kya bola? Aly ko kaise jiataya? Game k liye kuch bhi kar sakti hai (He was right, you can do anything for the game.).” He added that he never disrespects anyone, and must be respected equally. Rahul also told Arshi that she must never talk about friendship anymore.

Aly got angry with Arshi.(Colors)
Aly got angry with Arshi.(Colors)


Aly and Rahul later told Rakhi that she must not cry over such things, adding that they had warned her that Abhinav would never prioritise her friendship.

Rubina was heartbroken with Rakhis behaviour.(Colors)
Rubina was heartbroken with Rakhis behaviour.(Colors)


Later, Rubina got upset and even cried when she got to know that Rakhi had pulled Abhinav’s drawstrings during the previous task. Vikas said that Rakhi may have been playing the character that she was given (masseuse), adding that thought processes of Rakhi and Rubina are extremely different. Rubina told him that such actions can have no perspective.

Rubina also said that Rakhi enjoyed a benefit of doubt when she tore Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti but same cannot happen again. Moments later, Abhinav asked Rubina to not label Rakhi as ‘wannabe Arshi’. He also told Rubina, “She can very cheap. She just told Arshi ‘Abhinav hugged me in the luggage room’. I was just trying to uplift her mood but look at what she is portraying it like!I fear she may not leave us even after the show, have you watched the kind of videos she makes? I just do not want to entertain her anymore.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Arshi Khan began crying when she got to know that she was out of the task.(Colors)
Arshi Khan began crying when she got to know that she was out of the task.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 115: Aly warns Arshi, says 'Do not count me as your close one'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 115: Rubina Dilaik is heartbroken with Rakhi Sawant's behaviour during a task, Aly Goni fights with Arshi Khan for questioning his victory in another task.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married once he is out of Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married once he is out of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

See Disha's funny reply to fan’s tweet that she ‘should start charging’ for BB14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Disha Parmar, who is set to marry Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, responded to a joke that she should start charging for the show because her name is mentioned so frequently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli's equation soured towards the end of his stay in Bigg Boss 14.
Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli's equation soured towards the end of his stay in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu admits he, his mom are ‘upset’ with Nikki Tamboli

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu admitted that he is upset with Nikki Tamboli but said that there is no truth to reports that he refused to go on Bigg Boss 14 to support her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor star as the Duke of Hastings and the debutante Daphne in Bridgerton. (Netflix)
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor star as the Duke of Hastings and the debutante Daphne in Bridgerton. (Netflix)
tv

How to build a sparkling Regency-era romance

By Udita Jhunjhunwala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:50 PM IST
As Bridgerton continues to make waves on Netflix, a look at the froths and frills that go into shows set in this period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In happier times, Vikas and his mother Sharda Gupta.(Colors)
In happier times, Vikas and his mother Sharda Gupta.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Vikas's mom: 'I am his mother I always knew about his sexuality'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Claiming that she 'always knew' about Vikas Gupta's sexuality, mom Sharda has dismissed allegations that their relationship soured after the producer came out as a bisexual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant pulled Abhinav Shukla's pajama drawstring while teasing him.
Rakhi Sawant pulled Abhinav Shukla's pajama drawstring while teasing him.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi pulls drawstring of Abhinav's pajamas, leaves Rubina shocked

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant refused to stop flirting with Abhinav Shukla and told his wife Rubina Dilaik that he would be her husband at home but he was a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are back together again.(Colors)
Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are back together again.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 114: Arshi fights with Nikki, Rahul, Aly

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 114: Rahul Vaidya fought with Nikki Tamboli and soon reconciled with her. On the other hand, Arshi Khan locked horns with Rahul and Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli fight on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli fight on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Nikki Tamboli's mother defends her for bringing up Devoleena's MeToo comments

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Nikki Tamboli's mother has defended her for bringing up Devoleena Bhattacharjee's MeToo comment against Sidharth Shukla on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After being kicked out of Bigg Boss 14 for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, Vikas Gupta re-entered the show.
After being kicked out of Bigg Boss 14 for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, Vikas Gupta re-entered the show.
tv

Vikas Gupta's mother denies having personal conversation with Arshi Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta's mother has denied having any personal conversation with Arshi Khan, who had claimed on the show that the two had talked before she entered the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second baby.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second baby.
tv

Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting second baby

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, are expecting their second child, he confirmed in a tweet on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Pavita Punia promises she and Eijaz Khan will give some 'good news' soon

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Claiming that staying apart has made them realise each other's importance in their lives, Pavitra Punia promises her fans that she and Eijaz Khan will have some 'good news' soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pamela Anderson is best known for starring in television hit Baywatch.
Pamela Anderson is best known for starring in television hit Baywatch.
tv

Pamela Anderson gets married for sixth time, ties knot with her bodyguard

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Former actor Pamela Anderson has gotten married to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. The two tied the knot on Christmas Eve last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee admits she has a boyfriend.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee admits she has a boyfriend.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi wants to play Cupid, Devoleena reveals she has a boyfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: When Rakhi Sawant tried to play Cupid for Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya, the TV star revealed she has a boyfriend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
tv

Eijaz Khan on Paras Chhabra’s comments on Pavitra Punia: ‘All of us have a past'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Eijaz Khan opened up about the negative comments made about his ladylove Pavitra Punia by her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra. Paras had accused Pavitra of hiding her marriage from him when they were in a relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina, Abhinav plan on ruining Rakhi's game

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla try their best to ruin Rakhi Sawant's game while the latter threatens him that she will make his life miserable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP