Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar has hilarious response to fan’s tweet that she ‘should start charging’ for the show

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya’s wife-to-be, actor Disha Parmar, is mentioned so often during the show that a fan joked that she is ‘officially a contestant now’ and should get paid by the makers. She responded to the tweet by tagging the channel, Colors.

“Disha should start charging BB for the amount of times her name has been mentioned in the show, she’s officially a contestant now! #RahulVaidya,” a fan wrote on Twitter. Disha retweeted it and wrote, “CC : @ColorsTV,” along with laughing emojis.





Earlier this month, Rubina Dilaik made a reference to Disha during one of her arguments with Rahul. "Tere mein toh himmat nahi hai ki apni partner ko is show me lekar aaye (You do not have the guts to bring your partner in the show)," she told him.

Just last week, Disha put to rest rumours that she will enter Bigg Boss 14 as Rahul’s 'connection' to support him. She called him ‘strong enough’ to overcome challenges without her help and said that her presence might actually have an adverse effect.

Sharing an interview of Disha’s, in which she said that she is ‘not comfortable’ with a show like Bigg Boss 14, a fan asked her to ‘put (her) personal preference aside’ and support Rahul.

Replying to the fan, Disha wrote, “It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when i am dragged in the conversation every now & then.”

Last year, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul proposed to her from inside the Bigg Boss house. While she has not publicly responded to the proposal, she has been cheering him on from outside and making vote appeals for him. His mother confirmed that wedding preparations have already begun and the two will likely get married in June.

