IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Did Coldplay and Avicii write the lyrics of this Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na song? YouTube description says so
Imran Khan and Manjari Phadnis in a still from the video of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana.
Imran Khan and Manjari Phadnis in a still from the video of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana.
music

Did Coldplay and Avicii write the lyrics of this Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na song? YouTube description says so

In a hilarious goof-up, Coldplay and Avicii have been credited with writing the lyrics of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:52 PM IST

In a rather hilarious copy-paste error, British rock band Coldplay and late Swedish DJ-record producer Avicii have been credited with writing the lyrics of a Bollywood song. In the YouTube description of the song Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana, from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Coldplay members Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion have been credited as the writers, along with Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name, Avicii.

Coldplay and Avicii co-wrote and co-produced the hit track A Sky Full of Stars, which released in 2014. The song featured in the band’s sixth album, Ghost Stories.

A screengrab of the description of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana.
A screengrab of the description of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana.


Incidentally, Coldplay has a Bollywood connection - the music video of their popular song, Hymn for the Weekend, was shot in India and featured Sonam Kapoor in a fleeting appearance.

Speaking about her blink-and-miss appearance in the video of Hymn for the Weekend, Sonam had said that she was too excited about getting VIP access to their concerts forever to worry about the length of her role.

Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda gives a shout-out to rumoured boyfriend Meezaan as he wins best debut award

“So on my birthday, I get to take all my friends for a concert. I get VIP access to their concerts forever and I am going to make them sing Yellow to me. This is good. When I was in high school, I listened to Yellow from Coldplay and Wonderwall from Oasis and I used to cry and wondered if anyone would sing me these songs to me. And there I am, doing this video. Everybody is going on about these three shots alone,” she had said in an interview.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, directed by Abbas Tyrewala, marked the Bollywood debut of Imran Khan and Prateik Babbar. The film also starred Genelia D’Souza, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Ayaz Khan and Manjari Phadnis. Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan made cameo appearances in it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coldplay avicii jaane tu ya jaane na

Related Stories

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin at a Delhi cafe in 2015.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin at a Delhi cafe in 2015.
music

When Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed an impromptu gig at Delhi’s Hauz Khas village, crowd went ‘apesh*t’. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2020 04:06 PM IST
In 2015, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin surprised a crowd at a cafe in Delhi’s Hauz Khas village by performing an impromptu gig. Watch a video here.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar dance at Akash Ambani’s party.(IANS)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar dance at Akash Ambani’s party.(IANS)
bollywood

Coldplay tweets ‘Shah Rukh Khan forever’, SRK responds

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2019 09:20 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan has responded to Coldplay’s tweet, which ended with the words ‘Shah Rukh Khan forever’.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Imran Khan and Manjari Phadnis in a still from the video of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana.
Imran Khan and Manjari Phadnis in a still from the video of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana.
music

Did Coldplay, Avicii write lyrics of Bollywood song? YouTube description says so

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:52 PM IST
In a hilarious goof-up, Coldplay and Avicii have been credited with writing the lyrics of Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Shalmali is known for crooning chartbusters such as Balam Pichkari and Lat Lag Gayee.
Singer Shalmali is known for crooning chartbusters such as Balam Pichkari and Lat Lag Gayee.
music

Shalmali: Life has changed from just running from pillar to pillar, making money

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Singer Shalmali talks about 2020 giving her time to explore more things, and how much her life has changed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Shilpa Rao tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ritesh Krishnan on January 27.
Singer Shilpa Rao tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ritesh Krishnan on January 27.
music

It’s the later days that you have to focus on, not the wedding so much: Shilpa Rao

By Nikita Deb
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:15 PM IST
The singer says that she is looking forward to a joyous ride with her husband, adds that it is important to not lose one’s individuality in a marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanika Kapoor is now out with Jugni 2.0.
Kanika Kapoor is now out with Jugni 2.0.
music

Kanika Kapoor on singing Baby Doll: 'I sang it with a vengeance'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Kanika Kapoor has said she was dealing with a lot of trauma and going through several ups and downs in her personal life when she was offered Baby Doll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay Jayashri says she has “delivered film songs like a director’s actor”. (Photo: Facebook/BombayJayashriRamnath)
Bombay Jayashri says she has “delivered film songs like a director’s actor”. (Photo: Facebook/BombayJayashriRamnath)
music

Bombay Jayashri on Padma Shri win: It’s big for people who loved me for 40 years

By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:41 AM IST
As soon as her phone began buzzing on the eve of Republic Day, Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri Ramnath browsed through TV news channels
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shruti Haasan’s latest Telugu film Krack alongside Ravi Teja have got positive feedback.
Actor Shruti Haasan’s latest Telugu film Krack alongside Ravi Teja have got positive feedback.
music

Shruti Haasan: Keyboard, computer that dad gifted when I turned 18 changed my life

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:28 AM IST
As she turns a year older today, actor-singer Shruti Haasan says her father, veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s gifting her a keyboard and a computer on her 18th birthday will always remain special as music became an integral part of her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sona Mohapatra has tweeted her thoughts about an old comment by actor Preity Zinta.
Sona Mohapatra has tweeted her thoughts about an old comment by actor Preity Zinta.
music

Sona Mohapatra calls Preity Zinta a 'minion of patriarchy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Sona Mohapatra was furious when a Twitter user brought back Preity Zinta's controversial 'Sweetu-MeToo' comment from 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justin Bieber has come a long way since 2014 arrest. He is now married to Hailey Bieber.
Justin Bieber has come a long way since 2014 arrest. He is now married to Hailey Bieber.
music

Justin Bieber talks about getting arrested in 2014 in new post

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Justin Bieber has shared a reflective post on Instagram, talking about when he was arrested in 2014 for driving under influence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Akhil’s latest song Dooja Pyaar has been garnering good response from the audience.
Singer Akhil’s latest song Dooja Pyaar has been garnering good response from the audience.
music

Singer Akhil: Favouritism in Bollywood is reason why many singers lose out on opportunities

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Singer Akhil talks about his latest song Dooja Pyaar and why he didn’t take up any other work in Bollywood after his debut with Duniyaa in Luka Chuppi in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Adele arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
Singer Adele arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
music

Adele comes to agreement over her $190 million fortune in divorce settlement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • Adele has reached a divorce settlement with her estranged husband, Simon Konecki. At stake is her $190 million fortune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Sukhbir Singh’s latest song Nachdi has been getting good response.
Singer Sukhbir Singh’s latest song Nachdi has been getting good response.
music

Sukhbir: Misleading listeners with fake likes and views doesn’t make a song hit

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Singer Sukhbir Singh, who released his latest song Nachdi online, suggests young musicians to follow the same procedure and not wait for music labels to give them the platform to start their journey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Narendra Chanchal passed away in Delhi due to age-related issues.
Singer Narendra Chanchal passed away in Delhi due to age-related issues.
music

‘Superstar’ of bhajans Narendra Chanchal no more, mourned by fans and stars

By Shreya Mukerjee & Nikita Deb
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Celebrated bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal, 80, passed away on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narendra Chanchal has died at the age of 80.
Narendra Chanchal has died at the age of 80.
music

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal dies at 80, tributes pour in

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Popular devotional songs singer Narendra Chanchal has died. The 80-year-old breathed his last in Delhi on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akull’s new song Faraar in collaboration with Mellow D has garnered over 14 million views on YouTube.
Akull’s new song Faraar in collaboration with Mellow D has garnered over 14 million views on YouTube.
music

I hope we can start live performances by the second half of this year: Akull

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:21 PM IST
The year 2020 was a difficult one for celebrities and the common man alike
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gigi Hadid with her daughter Khai.
Gigi Hadid with her daughter Khai.
music

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik finally reveal daughter's name. Here's what it means

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik found a very subtle way to reveal the name of their daughter. The baby was born last year and the couple have been keeping her face hidden on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP