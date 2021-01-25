IND USA
Disha Parmar will not enter Bigg Boss 14 during family week to support Rahul Vaidya.
Disha Parmar won't enter Bigg Boss 14 to support Rahul Vaidya, says her presence 'will put pressure on him'

Disha Parmar said that she will not enter Bigg Boss 14 to support Rahul Vaidya. She said that he is 'strong enough to fight his own battles'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:45 PM IST

Rahul Vaidya’s ladylove Disha Parmar put to rest speculation that she will enter Bigg Boss 14 during the family week to support him. She said that he is ‘strong enough to fight his own battles’ and reasoned that her being on the show might have an adverse effect.

A fan shared an interview of Disha’s on Twitter, in which she said that she is ‘not comfortable’ with Bigg Boss 14 when asked about her entry to support Rahul. “@disha11parmar it’s time to put your personal preference aside and go in the house to support #RahulVaidya. Especially since he was targeted so much in the past two days! Your entrance will give him the much needed boost/motivation. So I really hope you go in the #BB14 house,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

“It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when i am dragged in the conversation every now & then,” Disha wrote in response.


Over the past few weeks, Rahul has been targeted for returning to Bigg Boss 14 after walking out. Many contestants have also claimed that he has no voice of his own and is simply piggybacking on Aly Goni.

Last week, Rubina Dilaik made a reference to Disha during one of her arguments with Rahul. "Tere mein toh himmat nahi hai ki apni partner ko is show me lekar aaye (You do not have the guts to bring your partner in the show)," she told him.

Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday in November last year, while he was in the Bigg Boss house. He said that he realised how important she was in his life after coming on the show. While she has not publicly responded yet, his mother confirmed that wedding preparations are in full swing.

Disha Parmar will not enter Bigg Boss 14 during family week to support Rahul Vaidya.
Disha Parmar says her entry in Bigg Boss 14 'will put pressure on' Rahul Vaidya

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Disha Parmar said that she will not enter Bigg Boss 14 to support Rahul Vaidya. She said that he is 'strong enough to fight his own battles'.
