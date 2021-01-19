Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya drags Abhinav in fight with Rubina, she says ‘you can’t even bring your partner in the show'
An ugly fight between Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik is expected to raise the temperatures of the Bigg Boss 14 house in the upcoming Tuesday episode. The two would be seen fighting over task-related issues but would not hesitate to drag their personal lives into it.
The promo for Tuesday's episode showed contestants struggling to get access to basic items and amenities after the Bigg Boss took everything from them and would them return only if they abide by the rules and contribute to the show in the right manner. Rubina and Rahul broke into a fight over an issue and an uncalled comment by the latter made it even worse.
Rahul says, "Ye biwi ka nahi ho saka, kisi aur ka kya hoga bhai (he couldn't be loyal to his wife, how would he be loyal to anyone else)."Rubina loses her cool and replies to him, "Tu kaun hai certificate dene wala, tere mein to himmat nahi hai ki apni partner ko is show me lekar aaye (who are you to issue a certificate, you do not have the guts to bring your partner in the show)." She further asked him to not use her relationship to highlight himself and warned him against doing it ever again.
As things heated up, Abhinav Shukla came to Rubina's rescue and pushed Rahul away. Other contestants also came close to them to avert a physical fight. Aly Goni came out in Rahul's support and fought with Abhinav for pushing Rahul.
Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta is back in the house along with another wild card contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. They, too, are seen actively taking part in the task. The promo also showed a glimpse of how Arshi Khan refused to let anyone use the washroom until she got what she wanted.
