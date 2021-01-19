Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon: ‘She will be launched by someone I respect’
Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, is all set to follow in the footsteps of her mother and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. Boney has confirmed that Khushi is interested in becoming an actor and we will get to "hear an announcement soon".
Boney, however, said that he would not be launching Khushi like he launched his brother Sanjay Kapoor a few decades ago as "one tends to get indulgent".
Boney told Bombay Times in an interview, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."
Hinting at Khushi being launched by another noted filmmaker, he further said, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."
Boney had launched Sanjay Kapoor opposite then debutante Tabu with the 1995 film Prem. It was directed by Satish Kaushik and written by Javed Akhtar. The film was delayed by several years before it hit theatres and turned out to be a dud.
Citing the example of his actor brothers he said, "Anil (Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Kapoor) when he made his entry into films.”
Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri’s family at their reception, told them she would only wear burkha after wedding
Khushi had earlier flown to the US for an acting course. She had enrolled herself at the New York Film Academy. She was recently in Delhi and shared quite a few stunning pictures from the capital on Instagram.
During her appearance on BFFs with Vogue Season 3, when Neha Dhupia had asked her about her dream debut, she had said that she would follow director Karan Johar blindly but her father will choose her co-star.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Hrithik Roshan oversaw Amitabh Bachchan rehearsing for his singing debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal is Kangana Ranaut’s nemesis, see first look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone says she manages her home herself, Ranveer keeps asking why
- Deepika Padukone said that because of the upbringing she got, she believes in taking care of her home herself, instead of outsourcing duties to her staff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi recalls 'near-fatal' crash, Deepika confirms film with SRK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas shares a glimpse of motion capture in Adipurush, to begin shoot on Feb 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam completes 11 years in showbiz, shares emotional note
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan to return to big screen with Pathan, confirms Deepika Padukone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut defends ‘take their heads off’ tweet about Tandav
- Kangana Ranaut, who deleted a controversial tweet against Tandav, defended it from allegations of inciting violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Shah Rukh pranked Gauri’s family, said she'd only wear burkha after wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi expresses gratitude on one-year anniversary of 'near-fatal' crash
- Actor Shabana Azmi has shared a picture of herself, smiling from ear-to-ear, on the one-year anniversary of a near-fatal car crash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remo D'Souza goes for a spin with Aamir Ali after heart attack scare, watch
- Remo D'Souza, who recently had a health scare, was spotted out and about town with friend Aamir Ali. Watch a video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu says it's 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films
- Citing the examples of Deepika Padukone, Kangana Rananut and Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu has said that it is 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput is beach-ready in new pics from Goa, but where is Shahid Kapoor?
- Mira Rapjut has shared new photos and videos from her Goa vacation with husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares clip of allegations against Sajid, hints he has ‘mafia' support
- Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Jiah Khan's sister levelling serious allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan. She suggested that he has the 'full support' of the 'mafia' in the film industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox