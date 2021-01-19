IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon: ‘She will be launched by someone I respect’
Khushi Kapoor is sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor.
Khushi Kapoor is sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor.
bollywood

Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon: ‘She will be launched by someone I respect’

Boney Kapoor has confirmed there will soon be an announcement about his younger daughter Khushi's acting debut. He, however, made it clear that he would not launch her himself.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:57 AM IST

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, is all set to follow in the footsteps of her mother and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. Boney has confirmed that Khushi is interested in becoming an actor and we will get to "hear an announcement soon".

Boney, however, said that he would not be launching Khushi like he launched his brother Sanjay Kapoor a few decades ago as "one tends to get indulgent".

Boney told Bombay Times in an interview, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."


Hinting at Khushi being launched by another noted filmmaker, he further said, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."

Boney had launched Sanjay Kapoor opposite then debutante Tabu with the 1995 film Prem. It was directed by Satish Kaushik and written by Javed Akhtar. The film was delayed by several years before it hit theatres and turned out to be a dud.

Citing the example of his actor brothers he said, "Anil (Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Kapoor) when he made his entry into films.”

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri’s family at their reception, told them she would only wear burkha after wedding

Khushi had earlier flown to the US for an acting course. She had enrolled herself at the New York Film Academy. She was recently in Delhi and shared quite a few stunning pictures from the capital on Instagram.

During her appearance on BFFs with Vogue Season 3, when Neha Dhupia had asked her about her dream debut, she had said that she would follow director Karan Johar blindly but her father will choose her co-star.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
khushi kapoor janhvi kapoor sister pics boney kapoor

Related Stories

Naseeruddin Shah says he hoped his marriage to Ratna Pathak Shah would set a precedent when it came to inter-faith marriages.
Naseeruddin Shah says he hoped his marriage to Ratna Pathak Shah would set a precedent when it came to inter-faith marriages.
bollywood

Naseer said no when his mother asked whether he wanted Ratna to change religion

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Naseeruddin Shah has addressed how a rift is being caused among communities in the name of 'love jihad'. He gave the example of his own marriage with Ratna Pathak Shah and how he had hoped it would set a good precedent.
READ FULL STORY
Shabana Azmi is back in action.
Shabana Azmi is back in action.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi expresses gratitude on one-year anniversary of 'near-fatal' crash

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • Actor Shabana Azmi has shared a picture of herself, smiling from ear-to-ear, on the one-year anniversary of a near-fatal car crash.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Hrithik Roshan on the sets of Mr Natwarlal starring Amitabh Bachchan.
Hrithik Roshan on the sets of Mr Natwarlal starring Amitabh Bachchan.
bollywood

When Hrithik Roshan oversaw Amitabh Bachchan rehearsing for his singing debut

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a rare black-and-white picture when he was rehearsing to sing his first song and Hrithik Roshan was witnessing the moment as a child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Rampal in his first look from Dhaakad.
Arjun Rampal in his first look from Dhaakad.
bollywood

Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal is Kangana Ranaut’s nemesis, see first look

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Arjun Rampal’s first look as the inked and evil villain in Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad is out. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone said that she is very hands-on with her home.
Deepika Padukone said that she is very hands-on with her home.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone says she manages her home herself, Ranveer keeps asking why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone said that because of the upbringing she got, she believes in taking care of her home herself, instead of outsourcing duties to her staff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi recalls 'near-fatal' crash, Deepika confirms film with SRK

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:20 AM IST
From Shabana Azmi taking about her road accident last year to Deepika Padukone confirming doing Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Motion capture work on Adipurush has begun.
Motion capture work on Adipurush has begun.
bollywood

Prabhas shares a glimpse of motion capture in Adipurush, to begin shoot on Feb 2

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST
The shooting for Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is set to being on February 2. The motion capture for the film that stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh has already begun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yami Gautam completes 11 years in the industry.(Twitter)
Yami Gautam completes 11 years in the industry.(Twitter)
bollywood

Yami Gautam completes 11 years in showbiz, shares emotional note

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:02 AM IST
After appearing in commercials for a fairness cream, Yami Gautam made her debut on the small screen with Chand Ke Paar Chalo in 2008.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have earlier worked in films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have earlier worked in films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan to return to big screen with Pathan, confirms Deepika Padukone

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Deepika Padukone, while announcing her line-up of films, confirmed that she is doing Siddharth Anand's Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut defended her anti-Tandav tweet.
Kangana Ranaut defended her anti-Tandav tweet.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut defends ‘take their heads off’ tweet about Tandav

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:40 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut, who deleted a controversial tweet against Tandav, defended it from allegations of inciting violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khushi Kapoor is sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor.
Khushi Kapoor is sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor.
bollywood

Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Boney Kapoor has confirmed there will soon be an announcement about his younger daughter Khushi's acting debut. He, however, made it clear that he would not launch her himself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991.
bollywood

When Shah Rukh pranked Gauri’s family, said she'd only wear burkha after wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan once revealed he 'had a lot of fun' pranking Gauri Khan's family at their wedding reception, leading them to believe she would convert her religion after marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shabana Azmi is back in action.
Shabana Azmi is back in action.
bollywood

Shabana Azmi expresses gratitude on one-year anniversary of 'near-fatal' crash

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • Actor Shabana Azmi has shared a picture of herself, smiling from ear-to-ear, on the one-year anniversary of a near-fatal car crash.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Remo D'Souza and Aamir Ali go for a spin.
Remo D'Souza and Aamir Ali go for a spin.
bollywood

Remo D'Souza goes for a spin with Aamir Ali after heart attack scare, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Remo D'Souza, who recently had a health scare, was spotted out and about town with friend Aamir Ali. Watch a video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu will be seen in as many as six films this year.
Taapsee Pannu will be seen in as many as six films this year.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu says it's 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Citing the examples of Deepika Padukone, Kangana Rananut and Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu has said that it is 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput poses in her beachy outfit.
Mira Rajput poses in her beachy outfit.
bollywood

Mira Rajput is beach-ready in new pics from Goa, but where is Shahid Kapoor?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:50 PM IST
  • Mira Rapjut has shared new photos and videos from her Goa vacation with husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Jiah Khan's sister levelling allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan.
Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Jiah Khan's sister levelling allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan.
bollywood

Kangana shares clip of allegations against Sajid, hints he has ‘mafia' support

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:44 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Jiah Khan's sister levelling serious allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan. She suggested that he has the 'full support' of the 'mafia' in the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP