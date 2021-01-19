IND USA
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991.
When Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri's family at their reception, told them she would only wear burkha after wedding

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed he 'had a lot of fun' pranking Gauri Khan's family at their wedding reception, leading them to believe she would convert her religion after marriage.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:07 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan pranked Gauri Khan’s entire family at their wedding reception. In an appearance on Farida Jalal’s chat show several years ago, he revealed that some of her relatives were speculating in hushed tones if she would convert to Islam, and he decided to have some fun at their expense.

Gauri’s ‘old-fashioned’ family gathered at the reception and were whispering about whether she would convert her religion. Shah Rukh overheard and at 1.15 in the afternoon, told her, “Gauri, chalo, burkha pehno. Namaz padhte hai, chalo (Gauri, wear your burkha. Let us go and read the Namaz).”

The family was in shock and Shah Rukh pranked them further by telling them, “Dekhiye, yeh toh burkhe mein rahegi aaj ke baad. Aaj ke baad yeh ghar se bahar nahi niklegi. Iska naam hum Ayesha kar denge (See, she will only be wearing a burkha from now on. She will not step out of the house. Her name will be changed to Ayesha).”

Shah Rukh went on to say that love should transcend religion. “I had a lot of fun but the lesson in all this was that one respects religion but it should not come in the way of love,” he said, adding, “Now, the time has come when her family loves me more than they love her.”


Also see: Neha Kakkar warns Rohanpreet Singh's ex-girlfriend not to call him. Watch video

In an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2005, Gauri talked about the religious differences between her and Shah Rukh. “I respect Shah Rukh’s religion but that doesn’t mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don’t believe in that. I think everyone is an individual and should follow their religion. But obviously, there should be no disrespect. Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion,” she said.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the box office debacle, Zero. He has reportedly begun shooting for Siddharth Anand’s next, titled Pathan.

