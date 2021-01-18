IND USA
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October last year after a whirlwind romance.
Neha Kakkar warns Rohanpreet Singh’s ex-girlfriend not to call him. Watch video

Neha Kakkar, via an Instagram post, jokingly warned her husband Rohanpreet Singh's ex-girlfriend to stay away from him and not call him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:52 PM IST

Neha Kakkar issued a hilarious warning to her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s ex-girlfriend. She shared a lip-sync video with him to his song Ex Calling, and in her caption, asked his ex to stay away from him.

“#ExCalling? Acha?? Kar tu call phir bataati hoon (Really? Try calling him and I will show you what I am capable of)!!!! Hehehe.. @rohanpreetsingh I LOVE This song! #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt,” she jokingly threatened in the caption of her Instagram post.

Rohanpreet tried to placate her in the comments. "Koi ni Koi ni Koi ni Gussa Ni Karna (Please don't get angry).. You Love This Song nd I Love YOU Ji!!"


Last month, Neha and Rohanpreet appeared together on The Kapil Sharma Show, their first joint interview after the wedding. She revealed the story behind his single, Ex Calling, and said, “Kya hua, maine unfollow karwa diya. Inhone gaana bana liya (What happened is, I made him unfollow his ex-girlfriend, so he made a song about it).”

In October last year, while announcing Ex Calling, Neha shared the cover art on Instagram and added an angry emoji in her caption. Rohanpreet swore that he was innocent and commented on the post, “Nehu I swear maine kuch ni kiya (I swear I did nothing).”

Also read: Soni Razdan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘innocent victim of a very twisted design’, says she ‘will do very well’ in Bollywood

Neha and Rohanpreet met while shooting for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. In the initial days of her conversation, she made it clear to him that she wanted to get married and was not looking for a relationship. Since he felt he was too young to settle down, they briefly stopped talking.

However, after a night of drinking, Rohanpreet messaged Neha that he cannot imagine a life without her and expressed his desire to get married. They got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi on the morning of October 24. In the evening, they tied the knot as per to Hindu rituals.

Neha and Rohanpreet recently collaborated for another song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar. They received a lot of backlash after she shared a picture of herself sporting a baby bump, which was later revealed to be a still from the music video and not a pregnancy announcement.

