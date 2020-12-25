Neha Kakkar tells the story behind Rohanpreet Singh’s song Ex Calling, says she made him unfollow an ex-girlfriend

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 07:08 IST

Singer Rohanpreet Singh dropped his single, Ex Calling, just days after marrying singer Neha Kakkar. During an interaction, she revealed the story behind his song.

Rohanpreet and Neha appeared together on The Kapil Sharma Show earlier this month, their first joint interview after the wedding. When Kapil Sharma asked Rohanpreet about the song, Neha revealed, “Kya hua, maine unfollow karwa diya. Inhone gaana bana liya (What happened is, I made him unfollow his ex-girlfriend, so he made a song about it).”

Neha further said that it was a strange coincidence that many of the songs that came out in the recent months found a reflection in her and Rohanpreet’s lives, such as Diamond Da Challa, which talked about a lockdown wedding, and Nehu Da Vyah.

“Yeh jab gaana maine banaya Nehu Da Vyah, yeh maine Rohu se milne se pehle banaya tha (I made the song Nehu Da Vyah before I met Rohanpreet). I swear on my music,” Neha swore.

In October, while announcing Ex Calling, Neha shared the cover art on Instagram and added an angry emoji in her caption. Rohanpreet swore that he was innocent and commented on the post, “Nehu I swear maine kuch ni kiya (I swear I did nothing).”

Rohanpreet and Neha met for the first time in August, while shooting for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. When they started talking on text messages, she made it clear that she was looking for something permanent and wanted to get married. However, he felt he was too young to settle down and they briefly stopped talking.

However, one day, Rohanpreet suddenly texted Neha, “Nehu, I can’t live without you. Let’s get married.” She revealed, “Inhone 2-3 beer chadhayi hui thi. Maine socha, beer chadhayi hui hai, chhodo, subah bhool jayenge (He had downed two-three beers. I thought, ‘He is drunk, he will forget what he said in the morning’).”

Neha came to Chandigarh the next morning for another shoot and Rohanpreet came to meet her in her hotel room. He told her that he meant every word and spoke with her mother, who came on the set to watch the shoot.

Rohanpreet and Neha got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi on the morning of October 24. In the evening, they tied the knot as per to Hindu rituals. They then headed to Chandigarh for their reception on October 26.

