Rohanpreet Singh shares fresh pics with his new bride Neha Kakkar, declares his love for her

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 11:56 IST

After keeping fans guessing about her marriage, singer Neha Kakkar finally took the plunge into matrimony and got married to Rohanpreet Singh on October 24. Now, the latter has shared fresh pictures with his new bride and declared his love for her.

Sharing a bunch of pictures, Rohanpreet wrote: “Meriye Sardarniye Mainu Pyar Tere Te Aayi Jaawe!!!!” The lead picture is from the jaimala ceremony, showing Neha garlanding Rohanpreet. Both had worn clothes by Sabyasachi, in shades of peach and pink. Neha was seen in heavy jewellery with her red bangles standing out.

Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding rituals included an Anand Karaj ceremony in a Delhi gurudwara, a night ceremony, a varmala ceremony, a ring ceremony and a reception later. Prior to the main celebrations, she had her mehendi and haldi ceremonies too, where she was seen wearing a dark green lehenga choli and dull yellow sari respectively.

Through much of October, Neha had kept fans guessing with regard to her wedding to Rohanpreet. She also came out with a new album, Nehu Da Vyah and had been sharing images and video clips of that as well, which, was themed on marriage too and, hence, confusing.

Nearly three weeks ago, there were various reports online that the two had got engaged and that the wedding would take place in Delhi on October 24.

Many had been sceptical as some time back, there had been rumours of her marrying Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan, in which she had been a judge.

