Home / Music / Rohanpreet Singh shares fresh pics with his new bride Neha Kakkar, declares his love for her

Rohanpreet Singh shares fresh pics with his new bride Neha Kakkar, declares his love for her

Rohanpreet Singh shares fresh pictures with singer Neha Kakkar from their wedding over the weekend. See them here.

music Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 11:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Singer Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi on October 24.
Singer Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi on October 24.
         

After keeping fans guessing about her marriage, singer Neha Kakkar finally took the plunge into matrimony and got married to Rohanpreet Singh on October 24. Now, the latter has shared fresh pictures with his new bride and declared his love for her.

Sharing a bunch of pictures, Rohanpreet wrote: “Meriye Sardarniye Mainu Pyar Tere Te Aayi Jaawe!!!!” The lead picture is from the jaimala ceremony, showing Neha garlanding Rohanpreet. Both had worn clothes by Sabyasachi, in shades of peach and pink. Neha was seen in heavy jewellery with her red bangles standing out.

 

Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding rituals included an Anand Karaj ceremony in a Delhi gurudwara, a night ceremony, a varmala ceremony, a ring ceremony and a reception later. Prior to the main celebrations, she had her mehendi and haldi ceremonies too, where she was seen wearing a dark green lehenga choli and dull yellow sari respectively.

 
 
View this post on Instagram

Rohu and I Wore @falgunishanepeacockindia for our Night Wedding. Must Say They’re the Best!! ♥️♥️🙌🏼 Love Love Loved Wearing their Creation 😍😇 Clothing - @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Jewellery by @archanaaggarwalofficial Nath by @merialmariofficial Styled by @falgunipeacock Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Chooda & Kaleera @omsons_bridal_store Event by @theroyaleventsindia Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Venue @jwmarriottdelhi Event managed by @theshadiwale Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah #falgunishanepeacockindia #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

 

Through much of October, Neha had kept fans guessing with regard to her wedding to Rohanpreet. She also came out with a new album, Nehu Da Vyah and had been sharing images and video clips of that as well, which, was themed on marriage too and, hence, confusing.

Nearly three weeks ago, there were various reports online that the two had got engaged and that the wedding would take place in Delhi on October 24.

Also read: Mandira Bedi says she took a private jet to fly daughter Tara home: ‘On video calls, she kept asking us when are you coming’

Many had been sceptical as some time back, there had been rumours of her marrying Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan, in which she had been a judge.

