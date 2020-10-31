e-paper
Home / Music / Neha Kakkar has an angry reaction to husband Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Ex Calling’, he swears he is innocent

Neha Kakkar has an angry reaction to husband Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Ex Calling’, he swears he is innocent

Neha Kakkar gave a mock-angry reaction to her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s upcoming track, Ex Calling. He replied to her saying that he was innocent. See the post here.

music Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 14:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neha Kakkar shared the cover art for Rohanpreet Singh’s new song Ex Calling.
Neha Kakkar shared the cover art for Rohanpreet Singh’s new song Ex Calling.
         

Singer Rohanpreet Singh announced his new single, Ex Calling, and his wife, singer Neha Kakkar, had an interesting reaction to it. She shared the cover art on Instagram and added an angry emoji in her caption, referring to the title of the song.

Rohanpreet swore that he was innocent and commented on the post, “Nehu I swear maine kuch ni kiya (I swear I did nothing).” Neha’s brother, singer Tony Kakkar, commented, “Can’t wait for it,” followed by heart and fire emojis. Many others dropped laughing emojis.

On Friday, Rohanpreet shared the cover art of Ex Calling, which also features actor Avneet Kaur, on Instagram. The poster also mentioned Neha, giving her ‘special thanks’.

 
View this post on Instagram

@rohanpreetsingh ‘s #ExCalling 😡

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar) on

Recently, Neha added Mrs Singh to her name on Instagram, days after marrying Rohanpreet. After a roka ceremony on September 21 in Mumbai, their wedding festivities moved to Delhi and Chandigarh.

Their haldi and mehendi ceremonies and sangeet night took place in Delhi on October 23. The next day, they got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in the morning. In the evening, they tied the knot according to Hindu rituals.

Finally, Neha and Rohanpreet headed to Chandigarh for their reception, which concluded the celebrations with a bang. The function, which took place on October 26 at The Amaltas, included a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by singing and dancing.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer finds his Dayaben, makes her do garba with Jethalal. Watch

On Saturday, Neha shared new pictures from the wedding reception and thanked Rohanpreet’s family. “@rohanpreetsingh and Family hosted the Best Reception Ever!! Thank youuu everyone in the family, Nehu Loves you all,” she wrote.

Just days before their wedding, Neha and Rohanpreet came out with their first single, a wedding-themed song titled Nehu Da Vyah. She used this hashtag - #NehuDaVyah - along with #NehuPreet, an amalgamation of their names, while posting the wedding photos.

