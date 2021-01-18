Soni Razdan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘innocent victim of a very twisted design’, says she ‘will do very well’ in Bollywood
- Soni Razdan feels that Rhea Chakraborty has a bright future ahead of her in the film industry. Soni said that her time in jail 'clearly exposed the people who sent her there'.
Soni Razdan came out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, who is being investigated for her alleged role in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea spent almost a month in jail on a drug-related charge in the case and is out on bail.
Replying to a Twitter user who commented that Rhea has ‘possibly lost any chance at a career in Bollywood’, Soni wrote, “She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway.”
In her tweet, Soni targeted certain sections of the media who seemed to have declared Rhea guilty before the court gave its verdict, and demanded her arrest.
Sushant’s family filed a case against Rhea in July last year, accusing her of abetting his suicide and siphoning off his funds, among other things. She has denied all the allegations levelled against her.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating Sushant’s death, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the embezzlement and drugs angle in the case, respectively. Last month, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde urged the CBI to make their findings public and said, “She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on bail.”
Rhea will be seen next in Chehre, which has an ensemble cast, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film’s director, Rumi Jaffery, said in a recent interview that her time in jail ‘has crushed her morale completely’ but is positive that she will bounce back.
