Renee Sen praises actor Darsheel Safary, calls him her 'an amazing friend'. See pics
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee is well into her second short film. The young actor, who made her short film debut with Suttabaazi, shared pictures with her co-star and Taare Zameen Par star Darsheel Safary.
Sharing the pictures, Renee wrote: "@dsafary We may not have a lot of pictures together but the memories made while shooting and the workshops are forever! You are kind, funny, helpful and an amazing friend! So happy I worked with you so early on because I know it's made me a better actor and person! Lots more madness and fun is pending! PS: Miss our unique handshake already! @expositionfilms Thank you for this beautiful picture and caption!"
The pictures showed the duo together, randomly posing with each other.
Darsheel took to his Instagram Stories to share more details on their film and some video clips from their workshop. In one of his Instagram Stories, he shared a news item which said that the film was called Dramayama and would also star Suchitra Pillai, apart from Renee and Darsheel. It will be directed by Kabeer Khurana and is a modern coming-of-age story.
In her short film, Suttabaazi, which released on Disney+ Hotstar, earlier this month, Renee played a 19-year old rebellious girl, who is navigating lockdown life with her nagging parents and trying to find opportunities to secretly smoke. Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabria played her parents.
Renee has routinely featured in her mother Sushmita's posts. Before the launch of her film, Renee had spoken about her mother had reacted on watching the short film. “I think she cried a little. Alisah was very happy. She’s very observant, so when she says you’ve done a good job, you know you’ve actually done a good job. And Rohman Uncle said he was very proud of me.”
