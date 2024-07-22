Tishaa Kumar funeral: Celebs walk through waterlogged Mumbai to pay last respects to Krishan Kumar's daughter

T-series co-owner Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar died after her prolonger battle with cancer. Her funeral is being held in Mumbai as Bollywood celebrities arrived to pay their last respect. Riteish Deshmukh, Saiee Manjrekar, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera and others were seen walking through waterlogged Mumbai to reach the crematorium. (Also read: Krishan Kumar's 20-year-old daughter Tishaa Kumar dies after battle with cancer: Report) Bollywood celebrities paid their last respects to Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar.

Bollywood celebrities pay respect to Tishaa Kumar

Apart from Riteish and Saiee, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Kushalli Kumar were also seen at the funeral. Sajid Khan, Farah Khan and Javed Jaffery also arrived to pay their respects. T-Series had previously released a statement on the 20-year-old's demise. It read, "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected.”

Trishaa Kumar's last public appearance

According to a report by The Indian Express, “Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer and the family decided to take her to Germany for treatment. She passed away there on Thursday. It is a very sad time for the family.” One of Trishaa's last public appearances was in November 2023, when she attended the screening of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film was produced by T-Series, and she posed on the red carpet for photographers alongside her father Krishan.

About Krishan Kumar

Krishan is an actor and producer known for his role in the 1995 film Bewafa Sanam. He is also the co-owner of T-Series with his nephew Bhushan Kumar. His first film was Lucky: No Time for Love, starring Salman Khan and Sneha Ulal. The two have produced numerous hit films, including Ready, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Thappad and Animal. Krishan, the younger brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, is best known for the 1995 hit Bewafa Sanam. Following an unsuccessful acting career in the 1990s and Gulshan Kumar's passing in 1997, Krishan took over the management of T-Series until Gulshan’s son, Bhushan Kumar, became old enough to take charge.