Taapsee Pannu has a hilarious response to being congratulated on her marriage: ‘Main hi bhool gayi hoon’

Actor Taapsee Pannu attended the launch of the song Hauli Hauli from her upcoming film Khel Khel Mein on Thursday evening. When congratulated by a photographer on her marriage to Mathias Boe, she had a funny reaction. (Also Read: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer: Taapsee Pannu's Rani gets a raw and racy comeback, Sunny Kaushal joins cast. Watch) Taapsee Pannu got married to Mathias Boe earlier this year,

Taapsee Pannu on getting congratulated

A paparazzo shared a video of Taapsee captured after the event. She looked gorgeous as ever, dressed in a white and yellow form-fitting outfit.

As she walks out of the venue, the photographer says in the video, “Taapsee ji, congratulations.” To which she smiles wide and replies, “Picture hit hogayi? (Is the film a hit?)” When he says he’s congratulating her on her wedding, she says, “Tu wedding ki congratulation kar raha hain yaar? Main hi bhool gayi hoon ab tak. (You’re congratulating about the wedding? Even I forgot about it.)”

Taapsee Pannu on her wedding

Taapsee married her longtime boyfriend Mathias in an intimate ceremony in March this year. Talking about why she didn’t make an official statement or release pictures of the ceremony online, she told Hindustan Times, “I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, to go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself.”

Upcoming work

Taapsee will soon be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to her Netflix film Hasseen Dillruba. The film will see her and Vikrant Massey reprise their roles, with Sunny Kaushal as a new addition to the cast. Her film Khel Khel Mein will see her share the screen with Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal. The film is a remake of Perfect Strangers. She also has a film called Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? lined up.