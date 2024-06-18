Taapsee Pannu says she got into Bollywood because of her resemblance with Preity Zinta: ‘I had to live up to that’

Taapsee Pannu has revealed that actor Preity Zinta has a connection with her entry in Bollywood. The Dunki actor, who was the guest on the chat show Dhawan Karenge with Shikhar Dhawan this week, shared how in the beginning she was ‘brought’ into the Hindi film industry because she shared a resemblance with Preity and had to live up to that expectation. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu gets angry, ignores fan request for a selfie: ‘Please hatt jaiye') Taapsee Pannu talked about the resemblance with Preity Zinta in a new interview.

What Taapsee said

During the conversation, Taapsee opened up about getting film offers in Telugu and Tamil while she was in engineering college. In a few years, she started getting offers in Bollywood as well. “Many thought that I was a new version of Preity Zinta. That was the reason I got offers in Bollywood… She has a very positive energy, and you know it better than me because you must have had interacted with her more. I have only seen her on TV or the big screen.”

She went on to add, “I think the category of Preity Zinta is someone who can be lively and be with brains. I felt like I had to live up to that reputation for which they brought me into the industry… because of her name. So, I always put in some effort to be like her.”

More details

Taapsee made her film debut with 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam and Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor. She gained attention in 2015, when she played a supporting part as an undercover agent in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Baby. She then went on to gain prominence with Pink, Manmarziyan, Judwaa 2, Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal and Thappad.

Taapsee married longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March. It was a private affair and the actor has remained tightlipped about the details of her marriage.

Taapsee was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.