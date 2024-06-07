Taapsee Pannu says it was not ‘love at first sight’ with husband Mathias Boe: 'I took time to test…'

Taapsee Pannu and longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe married in Udaipur in March. Now in a new interview with Cosmopolitan India, the actor is opening up about her relationship with Mathias, and revealed that it was not ‘love at first sight’ for her. Instead, she took time in the relationship as she wanted to see how feasible it was for the both of them. (Also read: Inside Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet night with whimsical decor, extravagant chandeliers and more. Watch) Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe tied the knot after dating for more than a decade.

What Taapsee said

In the interview, Taapsee said that she has a soft spot for athletes and added, “It was not like a love-at-first-sight situation, for me at least—I took time to test if it’s really practical...the feasibility of the relationship was important for me. I was obviously fond of him and respected him, and we kept meeting and I grew to love him. So falling in love didn’t happen in a month or instantly. It is a fact though, which I keep repeating in most interviews about him—when I met him I felt like I met a man."

More details

She also said, "I had dated so many boys before him, and suddenly, I met a guy who didn’t feel like anyone I’d been with before. So there’s this sudden sense of security and maturity, which was so evident that I felt like ‘okay, you’ve finally found the man’.”

The first video of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding surfaced on Reddit. For the ceremony, Taapsee wore a red suit and heavy jewellery. Mathias was dressed in a sherwani and pagdi. The couple danced, hugged and kissed after the varmala ceremony. According to News18, Taapsee married Mathias on March 23 in Udaipur. It was an "extremely intimate affair, and the pre-wedding festivities began on March 20.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.