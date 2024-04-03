Taapsee Pannu's wedding video leaked; bride decks up in red suit, kisses desi munda Mathias Boe on stage. Watch

Taapsee Pannu's alleged wedding video

Taapsee, decked up in a red suit and heavy jewellery, walked towards Mathias, who was dressed in a sherwani and pagdi. Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and their gang of girls walked with the bride as she made her way to the outdoor wedding venue for the day-time nuptials.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh's iconic song Kothe Te Aa Mahiya played as the actor walked down the aisle, in this case a road inside their wedding hotel. The couple was seen dancing as well as hugging and kissing after the varmala ceremony.

Reactions to Taapsee Pannu's video

Many on Reddit noticed the actor wore a traditional red bridal outfit, unlike many celebs who chose to marry in beige or pale pink outfits. One commented, "When was this? Seeing a red bridal outfit after ages... such a cute look on her. They've (Taapsee and Mathias) been together for a decade I think."

Another wrote, "Dulha cycle pe aaya tha (The groom arrived on a cycle)! This looks so much fun!! Congratulations to both of them." Others left comments like 'gorg outfit', 'such a different celebrity bride', and 'love her outfit'.

Buzz around Taapsee Pannu's wedding

Taapsee married boyfriend and badminton player Mathias on March 23, as per a report by News18. Per the report, the wedding took place in Udaipur and was ‘an extremely intimate affair'; the pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. Recently, film producer Kanika Dhillon and actor Pavail Gulati's photos, seemingly from Taapsee and Mathias's wedding also grabbed attention.

Per the News18 report, not many Bollywood celebrities were part of Taapsee's big day. A source was quoted as saying, “Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati joined the guests at her and Mathais’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a rather close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh also flew to Udaipur."

In February, an NDTV report claimed that the wedding celebrations will take place at the end of March in Udaipur and will be a complete family affair. According to NDTV sources, the couple would 'tie the knot in a grand celebration that promises to blend the rich traditions of Sikhism and Christianity in a mesmerizing display of love and culture'.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place