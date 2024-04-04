Taapsee Pannu says she's ‘started enjoying life beyond my profession’ in first interview after marriage to Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu's latest interview may give us a peek into her current state of mind, after her marriage to longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe. In an interview to Elle, which is the actor's first to get published after her hush-hush wedding, she talked about how she's learnt to enjoy life beyond work. (Also Read: Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe dance to Bruno Mars' Just the Way You Are during their sangeet. Watch) Mathias Boe and Taapsee Pannu were dating for over a decade before tying the knot

What Taapsee said

“At this point, I feel my professional choices are largely driven by the value of my time. I want to be sure if taking up a certain project is worth my time because I want to enjoy life beyond work. The second factor is relevance. I would love to cherish my filmography years from now. So, I don’t want to invest time in something that will not stand the test of time,” Taapsee said.

She added, “There will always be people around you who have more or less than you, and in the hustle to reach the top, we forget that there is no ‘top’. I’ve realised it is better to start enjoying life beyond my profession. I’m okay with not becoming the biggest thing ever, but I want to make sure I live happily every day of my life. You are not as significant as you think you are in your head.”

About Taapsee's secret wedding

The veil of secrecy surrounding Taapsee's wedding lifted on Wednesday as the first video of her marriage to longtime beau Mathias Boe has surfaced online, delighting fans worldwide.

Although the actor is yet to officially confirm the nuptials that reportedly took place in March in Udaipur, the recently leaked wedding video online offers a tantalizing glimpse into the festivities.

In the revealed footage, Taapsee, adorned in a striking vermilion ensemble, embellished with red chooda and traditional kaleere, can be seen making her bridal entrance on the song Kothe Te Aa Mahiya, alongside her sister Shagun Pannu and their entourage of close friends. The ceremony, which exuded a joyous ambience, featured the couple exchanging garlands amidst cheers and music.

The choice of Taapsee's traditional vermilion bridal suit, while ditching the lehenga, has garnered praise from fans. Fans on Instagram expressed their delight, with one commenter noting the rarity of seeing a celebrity bride in such a classic ensemble, while another highlighted the whimsical touch of Mathias arriving on a bicycle.

News of Taapsee and Mathias' wedding initially broke in March, with reports suggesting an intimate affair held in Udaipur. Earlier reports had also hinted at a grand celebration blending Sikh and Christian traditions.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.