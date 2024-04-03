Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe dance to Bruno Mars' Just the Way You Are during their sangeet. Watch

Actor Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend-badminton player Mathias Boe, recently. Now, several videos and pictures from her pre-wedding festivities are emerging on social media platforms. (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's wedding video leaked; bride decks up in red suit, kisses desi munda Mathias Boe on stage. Watch) A video of Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe from their sangeet surfaced online..

Taapsee, Mathias dance to Bruno Mars song

In a clip shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Taapsee and Mathias are seen on stage dancing to Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars. The video is from their sangeet ceremony. The brief clip ended with the duo hugging each other and then bowing to the guests present at the event.

Taapsee, Shagun dance to Dil To Pagal Hai song

In another video, Taapsee was joined by her sister Shagun Pannu. The sisters danced to the song Le Gayi from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. For the event, Taapsee wore a white top and pants. Mathias was seen in a pink suit and trousers. For the sangeet, Shagun wore a green lehenga.

Taapsee's wedding video

Earlier, a video emerged on Reddit showing Taapsee's bridal entry as well as her varmala ceremony. For the ceremony, Taapsee wore a red suit and heavy jewellery. Mathias was dressed in a sherwani and pagdi. Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh's iconic song Kothe Te Aa Mahiya played as the actor walked down the aisle. The couple danced, hugged and kissed after the varmala ceremony.

Taapsee and Mathias' wedding

According to News18, Taapsee married Mathias on March 23 in Udaipur. It was an "extremely intimate affair, and the pre-wedding festivities began on March 20. Recently, film producer Kanika Dhillon and actor Pavail Gulati's photos, seemingly from Taapsee and Mathias's wedding also grabbed the attention of fans.

As per the report, a source said, “Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati joined the guests at her and Mathais’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a rather close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh also flew to Udaipur."

