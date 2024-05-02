Inside Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet night with whimsical decor, extravagant chandeliers and more. Watch

Sharing the video of the sangeet decor at Mementos By ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, The Wedding Factory wrote on Instagram, "Exclusively step into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet night! The entrance was all things magic mixed with stardust and love. We created this entrance passage shimmering with twinkling chandeliers setting the stage for an evening filled with show lights, music and some crazy dance performances!"

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Watch inside video

Sangeet night

In April, a video from Taapsee and Mathias' sangeet surfaced online and showed the two ruling the dance floor as they swayed to the rhythm of a romantic track. In another video, Taapsee, alongside her sister Shagun Pannu, gave an energetic performance to some Bollywood classics. The Pannu sisters danced to the beats of Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Shagun wore a blue lehenga while Taapsee was dressed in a pink pantsuit.

More details about Taapsee's wedding

In a recent interview with HT City, the actor dished out all the details about her recent wedding. Speaking about why unlike recent celebrity brides, she ditched the lehenga and opted for a traditional salwaar kameez and juttis for her D-day, the actor revealed it was actually a friend of hers who designed all her bridal outfits.

About her wedding look, Taapsee also said, “I’ve grown up seeing Sikh, Gurudwara weddings, so for me, the vintage idea, the classic idea of getting married was always in a proper red salwar kameez paired with a dupatta with kinari on the border. That’s the only way I know a bride looks like a bride, and it didn’t feel real wedding vibe to me to imagine myself dressing up in pastel hued lehengas."