 Inside Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet night with whimsical decor, extravagant chandeliers and more. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Inside Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet night with whimsical decor, extravagant chandeliers and more. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 02, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe married in March. Now, a video of the beautiful decor at their sangeet in Udaipur is out. Watch it here.

Taapsee Pannu and longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe married in Udaipur in March. On Wednesday, a video from Taapsee's sangeet was shared by her wedding designers on Instagram and it featured lots of statement chandeliers. The whole venue was lit up with countless light fixtures and adored with gorgeous flower installations. Also read: Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe dance to Bruno Mars' Just the Way You Are during their sangeet. Watch

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe married in Udaipur.
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe married in Udaipur.

Sharing the video of the sangeet decor at Mementos By ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, The Wedding Factory wrote on Instagram, "Exclusively step into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet night! The entrance was all things magic mixed with stardust and love. We created this entrance passage shimmering with twinkling chandeliers setting the stage for an evening filled with show lights, music and some crazy dance performances!"

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Watch inside video

Sangeet night

In April, a video from Taapsee and Mathias' sangeet surfaced online and showed the two ruling the dance floor as they swayed to the rhythm of a romantic track. In another video, Taapsee, alongside her sister Shagun Pannu, gave an energetic performance to some Bollywood classics. The Pannu sisters danced to the beats of Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Shagun wore a blue lehenga while Taapsee was dressed in a pink pantsuit.

More details about Taapsee's wedding

In a recent interview with HT City, the actor dished out all the details about her recent wedding. Speaking about why unlike recent celebrity brides, she ditched the lehenga and opted for a traditional salwaar kameez and juttis for her D-day, the actor revealed it was actually a friend of hers who designed all her bridal outfits.

About her wedding look, Taapsee also said, “I’ve grown up seeing Sikh, Gurudwara weddings, so for me, the vintage idea, the classic idea of getting married was always in a proper red salwar kameez paired with a dupatta with kinari on the border. That’s the only way I know a bride looks like a bride, and it didn’t feel real wedding vibe to me to imagine myself dressing up in pastel hued lehengas."

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet night with whimsical decor, extravagant chandeliers and more. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On