Inside Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet night with whimsical decor, extravagant chandeliers and more. Watch
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe married in March. Now, a video of the beautiful decor at their sangeet in Udaipur is out. Watch it here.
Taapsee Pannu and longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe married in Udaipur in March. On Wednesday, a video from Taapsee's sangeet was shared by her wedding designers on Instagram and it featured lots of statement chandeliers. The whole venue was lit up with countless light fixtures and adored with gorgeous flower installations. Also read: Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe dance to Bruno Mars' Just the Way You Are during their sangeet. Watch
Sharing the video of the sangeet decor at Mementos By ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, The Wedding Factory wrote on Instagram, "Exclusively step into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's sangeet night! The entrance was all things magic mixed with stardust and love. We created this entrance passage shimmering with twinkling chandeliers setting the stage for an evening filled with show lights, music and some crazy dance performances!"
Watch inside video
Sangeet night
In April, a video from Taapsee and Mathias' sangeet surfaced online and showed the two ruling the dance floor as they swayed to the rhythm of a romantic track. In another video, Taapsee, alongside her sister Shagun Pannu, gave an energetic performance to some Bollywood classics. The Pannu sisters danced to the beats of Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Shagun wore a blue lehenga while Taapsee was dressed in a pink pantsuit.
More details about Taapsee's wedding
In a recent interview with HT City, the actor dished out all the details about her recent wedding. Speaking about why unlike recent celebrity brides, she ditched the lehenga and opted for a traditional salwaar kameez and juttis for her D-day, the actor revealed it was actually a friend of hers who designed all her bridal outfits.
About her wedding look, Taapsee also said, “I’ve grown up seeing Sikh, Gurudwara weddings, so for me, the vintage idea, the classic idea of getting married was always in a proper red salwar kameez paired with a dupatta with kinari on the border. That’s the only way I know a bride looks like a bride, and it didn’t feel real wedding vibe to me to imagine myself dressing up in pastel hued lehengas."
