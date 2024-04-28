Taapsee Pannu reveals why her wedding suit was not from a big fashion designer: 'My college friend made my outfit'

Taapsee Pannu married longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year. In a new interview with HT City, the actor dished out all the details about her recent wedding. Speaking about why unlike recent celebrity brides, she ditched the lehenga and opted for a traditional salwaar kameez and juttis for her D-day, the actor revealed it was actually a friend of hers who designed all her bridal outfits. Also read: Taapsee Pannu's wedding video leaked; bride decks up in red suit. Watch Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe married in March.

Taapsee Pannu on her wedding look

Taapsee Pannu said, “I’ve grown up seeing Sikh, Gurudwara weddings, so for me, the vintage idea, the classic idea of getting married was always in a proper red salwar kameez paired with a dupatta with kinari on the border. That’s the only way I know a bride looks like a bride, and it didn’t feel real wedding vibe to me to imagine myself dressing up in pastel hued lehengas."

She added, “Also because when you have some big name on board, then the chances of the news getting leaked out are very high, and I wanted to keep it very private. So, my college friend, Mani Bhatia designed all my outfits, and that’s how I wanted. I didn’t have any lehenga in my entire wedding because I wanted to dance a lot on all functions."

More about her bridal looks

Further speaking about her other outfits from the wedding festivities, Taapsee said that for the haldi ceremony she wore a 'very vintage Punjabi style of lungi teamed up with a kurta, similar to what you saw in DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)'.

For the sangeet, the actor opted for bellbottom-styled pants with bling work on the top and jacket and diamond solitaires as the only accessory. For the wedding, she wore a traditional Punjabi saggi phull, which is a hair accessory, along with a very light necklace and earrings that her grandmother gave to her mother at her wedding.