Taapsee Pannu gets angry, ignores fan request for a selfie: ‘Please hatt jaiye'

Taapsee Pannu was not in the mood to pose for photographs after she was spotted recently in the city. The actor got irritated at the paparazzi after they crowded around her. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Taapsee said, “Please hatt jaiye,” as a fan stood in front of her car and requested a selfie. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu says it was not ‘love at first sight’ with husband Mathias Boe: 'I took time to test…') Taapsee Pannu rushed to her car without posing for photographs.

Taapsee denies selfie with fan

Taapsee was seen in a printed light green shirt and white skirt on Wednesday evening. She looked irritated when a bunch of photographers called her name to pose for photographs as she got out of the exit door. The actor seemed to be in a rush and headed straight towards her car parked just beside the complex. When a fan interrupted with a request for a selfie, she said: “Please hatt jaiye (Please movie aside)!” She then proceeded to get inside and then shut the door of her car immediately after.

User reactions

Reacting to the video a person commented, “Her behaviour is pathetic. Why show this much attitude? They are just doing their job. She should respect them.” Another user defended her and said, “She was absolutely right btw… at least people should maintain their basic hygiene and a safe distance.” A comment read, “Young Jaya Bachchan.” “What is this attitude?” read a second comment.

Taapsee recently married longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March. For the ceremony, Taapsee wore a red suit and heavy jewellery. Mathias was dressed in a sherwani and pagdi. It was a private affair and the actor has remained tightlipped about the details of her marriage.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.