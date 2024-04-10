Taapsee Pannu on her ‘private’ wedding: Not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens

Amidst so much buzz and speculation about Taapsee Pannu's intimate Udaipur wedding with beau, badminton player Mathias Boe, the actor officially confirms to HT City in an exclusive chat that she wanted it to be a “private affair”. While there were leaked videos all over social media, and her friends from the industry including Pavail Gulati, Abhilash Thapliyal and Kanika Dhillon, even her sister Shagun posted some pictures hinting at an intimate ceremony, Taapsee never addressed the reports until now. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu says she's ‘started enjoying life beyond my profession’ in first interview after marriage to Mathias Boe) Taapsee Pannu reveals if and when she will share her wedding photos. She married Mathias Boe in March 2024.

Didn't want to keep it a secret

Asked if she has any plans to make an official announcement anytime soon or release the wedding pictures on social media, and the 36-year-old tells us, “I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, to go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself.”

However, Taapsee is quick to clarify that the “intention was never to keep it (the wedding) a secret”. She adds, "The people who are genuinely close to me, were a part of the celebration and always knew about my relationship and my intentions about when and how I want to get married."

Didn't want to make it a public affair

As someone who has never really spoken about her relationship or private life, Taapsee admits that somewhere, she also wants to avoid all judgements that follow such occasions, and just be with her loved ones instead.

"I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I will start getting worried about how it is perceived, rather than really enjoying the way I would want to do it. Subconsciously, I would start thinking about how it feels from the outside which I did not want to think about, especially for this one thing, because it’s hopefully happening once in life!" she elaborates.

And therefore, she maintains that she has no plans of going all out and talk about the wedding just yet.

"I have no plans for a release of any kind. I don’t think I am mentally prepared to put that out right now. I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that’s why I was pretty relaxed," says Taapsee, adding, “In the future, if I get comfortable sharing about it (wedding details), we will figure out how, what and when I want to release something if at all.”