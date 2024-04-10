 Taapsee Pannu on her ‘private’ wedding: Not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Taapsee Pannu on her ‘private’ wedding: Not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens

ByNavya Kharbanda
Apr 10, 2024 09:37 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu, for the first time, spoke about her and Mathias Boe's wedding in an exclusive interview with HT City, and why she kept it a private affair.

Amidst so much buzz and speculation about Taapsee Pannu's intimate Udaipur wedding with beau, badminton player Mathias Boe, the actor officially confirms to HT City in an exclusive chat that she wanted it to be a “private affair”. While there were leaked videos all over social media, and her friends from the industry including Pavail Gulati, Abhilash Thapliyal and Kanika Dhillon, even her sister Shagun posted some pictures hinting at an intimate ceremony, Taapsee never addressed the reports until now. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu says she's ‘started enjoying life beyond my profession’ in first interview after marriage to Mathias Boe)

Taapsee Pannu reveals if and when she will share her wedding photos. She married Mathias Boe in March 2024.
Taapsee Pannu reveals if and when she will share her wedding photos. She married Mathias Boe in March 2024.

Didn't want to keep it a secret

Asked if she has any plans to make an official announcement anytime soon or release the wedding pictures on social media, and the 36-year-old tells us, “I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, to go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

However, Taapsee is quick to clarify that the “intention was never to keep it (the wedding) a secret”. She adds, "The people who are genuinely close to me, were a part of the celebration and always knew about my relationship and my intentions about when and how I want to get married."

Taapse Pannu Wedding Video
byu/PinPitiful inBollyBlindsNGossip

Didn't want to make it a public affair

As someone who has never really spoken about her relationship or private life, Taapsee admits that somewhere, she also wants to avoid all judgements that follow such occasions, and just be with her loved ones instead.

"I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I will start getting worried about how it is perceived, rather than really enjoying the way I would want to do it. Subconsciously, I would start thinking about how it feels from the outside which I did not want to think about, especially for this one thing, because it’s hopefully happening once in life!" she elaborates.

And therefore, she maintains that she has no plans of going all out and talk about the wedding just yet.

"I have no plans for a release of any kind. I don’t think I am mentally prepared to put that out right now. I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that’s why I was pretty relaxed," says Taapsee, adding, “In the future, if I get comfortable sharing about it (wedding details), we will figure out how, what and when I want to release something if at all.”

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu on her ‘private’ wedding: Not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On