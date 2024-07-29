Taapsee Pannu on people not knowing her husband Mathias Boe: 'Just because he isn't a cricketer or big businessman...'

‘Logo ko interest nahi tha iske andar’

Taapsee said, "I feel sad for those people who don't know who this guy (Mathias Boe) is. And I don't want to come out and tell people. Just because he isn't a cricketer or a big businessman, you don't really feel like knowing. This is the guy who is probably one of the biggest achievers in badminton in the world and right now probably responsible for where our men's badminton doubles have reached."

Mathias has been the Indian national team coach for men's doubles for years. Indian men's doubles badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have excelled in various tournaments under Mathias.

Further speaking about Mathias, Taapsee said in the same interview, "The ones who don't know about him in the media... logo ko interest nahi tha iske andar, maine isko koi chupa ke nahi rakha hai. Woh kafi lamba chauda banda hai, woh kafi visible hai aur kafi chamakta bhi hai safed sa (People have not really been interested in knowing about him, I have never hid him. He is very much visible and he is a tall, well-built man, he shines with his white skin)."

Taapsee's intimate wedding

Taapsee married longtime boyfriend and badminton player Mathias in March; the wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. Not many Bollywood celebrities were part of Taapsee's big day.

In April, Taapsee spoke about her and Mathias' wedding in an exclusive interview with HT City, and why she kept it a private affair. She said, “I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, to go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself.”

Taapsee will be soon seen in the Netflix film Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, which is the sequel to Haseen Dilruba that released in 2021. The film, also featuring Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal; it drops on Netflix on August 9.