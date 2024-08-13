Stree 2: Cast to plot, everything you need to know about the horror comedy

Stree 2 cast and characters

Rajkummar reprises his role as Vicky, while Shraddha once again portrays the mysterious character without a name. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Sunita Rajwar are back as Rudra, Jana, Bittu, and Jana's mother, respectively. Tamannaah Bhatia is the new addition to the movie.

Despite making a special appearance as Shama in the peppy track Aaj Ki Raat, she also plays a crucial role in the movie. In the trailer of Stree 2, Tamannaah, also known as Shama, is seen being dragged by a supernatural force, who is probably the antagonist of the story.

The recently released-romantic song Khoobsurat depicts the reunion of Bhaskar and Stree post Thumkeshwari from Bhediya, which also starred Kriti Sanon. Varun Dhawan makes an appearance as Bhediya aka Bhaskar who romances Stree, while Rajkummar's Vicky also tries hard to impress Shraddha. Flora Saini, who played Stree in the first installment has not been introduced in the sequel so far.

Plot

The new storyline of the horror-comedy revolves around a headless monster named Sarkate, who kidnaps women in the small town of Chanderi. As the townspeople are terrorized by Sarkate, Vicky, Rudra, Jana, and Bittu, along with Shraddha's character (who remains unnamed), devise a plan to stop Sarkate. In the trailer, Rudra reveals that it was Sarkate who turned Stree into an angry spirit that haunted men. At the end of the trailer, Vicky decides to seek the help of Stree to confront the headless monster.

Stree spin-off in Supernatural Universe

Stree is the first movie from the Maddock Supernatural Universe. It was followed by Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024). While Vicky and Bittu made a cameo in Bhediya, Bhaskar and Jana had a special appearance in the end credits sequence of Munjya. It is expected that references from Bhediya and Munjya, as well as hints about future sequels and spin-offs of the supernatural horror-comedy universe, might appear in Stree 2.

Stree 2 - CBFC certification and runtime

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded a U/A rating to Stree 2, reported by Bollywood Hungama. This means that parental discretion is advised for children under the age of 12. The minor changes suggested by the censor board include replacing mentions of certain celebrities and muting the name of a national monument. The movie has a runtime of 149 minutes and 29 seconds, which is equivalent to 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 29 seconds.

Raj and DK's exit from Stree 2 and supernatural universe

There was a rift between Raj and DK and Dinesh Vijan, post Stree. The writer-director duo had alleged that they were not given their dues for the horror-comedy, starring Shraddha and Rajkummar, in-spite of being the writers and co-producers. Later, the rift was sorted between the two parties and they shared a joint statement, which read, “We, Maddock Films Pvt Ltd (and its promoter Mr. Dinesh Vijan) & D2R Films LLP (and its partners Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK) are pleased to confirm that we have amicably resolved our differences with regard to our film Stree which released in August 2018. All copyright & intellectual property rights in & to the film Stree including the derivative rights thereof are henceforth owned solely by Maddock Films Pvt Ltd.” While Raj and DK wrote, the screenplay of first installment, Niren Bhat, credited for Bhediya and Munjya, has written the script of Stree 2. Stree 2 is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners - Maddock Films and Jio Studios respectively.

Stree 2 releases on august 15, 2024. The movie will clash with John Abraham-Sharvari's Vedaa, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and Vikram starrrer Thangalaan, releasing on the same day.