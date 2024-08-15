Rajkummar Rao bought desi ghee with first salary of 300: ‘It was a luxury for us’

Today, Rajkummar Rao has found fame by portraying diverse characters in Bollywood. But there was a time when he saw a financial crunch at home. In a recent interview, the actor admitted that getting ₹300 was a big deal for him, which he spent on buying groceries. Also read: Rajkummar Rao as Kabir Singh? Actor says ‘I wouldn't be able to slap a girl; would get into a big debate’ Rajkummar Rao is seen in Stree 2, which released on August 15.

The actor made the confession when he appeared on the latest episode of Aapka Apna Zakir alongside Shraddha Kapoor to promote his film Stree 2.

Humble beginnings

On the show, the actors were asked about their first salaries, and what they did with the money. That was the time when Rajkummar looked back at the emotional memory.

Reflecting on his high school days, Rajkummar said, “I was in high school when I used to go teach dance to a seven-year-old girl at her house. I used to get ₹300 for training her. The first time when I received my first salary, I think it was six notes of ₹50. I was so happy because the financial situation at my house was not good in those days.”

He added, “I used my first salary to buy groceries. And after buying everything, I was left with some money so I bought desi ghee. It was a big deal for us to have ghee on our rotis.”

When the same question was asked to Shraddha, she looked back at the time when her parents sent her to the US because they wanted to keep her grounded. At that time, they kept her on a budget with very limited pocket money, and she used to earn extra money by working. She revealed her first salary was from a job at a coffee shop, and it was a cheque of $40. She spent it on food.

More about Rajkummar

The actor was born to Satya Prakash Yadav and Kamlesh Yadav in 1984. His father was a government employee in the Haryana revenue department. The 40-year-old actor lost his father in 2016 and mother in 2019, respectively.

He graduated from University of Delhi and learnt acting at Film and Television Institute of India. He entered Bollywood through Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010 and gained recognition by opting for diverse roles in projects such as Queen, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Ludo and Kai Po Che. Most recently, he is seen in Stree 2, which opened on the big screen on August 15. It is the sequel of his hit horror comedy Stree.